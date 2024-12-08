Fans React To Browns’ Loss To Steelers On Sunday

Just a couple of weeks ago, the Cleveland Browns were celebrating a win in the snow over their AFC North rivals the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the rematch didn’t go their way as they lost 27-14.

The Browns weren’t able to recapture the magic they had the last time they played the Steelers as their offense was nowhere near as efficient as it needed to be to win on the road.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh seemed extra motivated to avenge their loss and they did just that despite being shorthanded on offense as they were without George Pickens.

Jameis Winston has been putting up huge passing numbers since taking over the starting quarterback job, but he was muted against the Steelers as he only recorded 211 passing yards to go along with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

After the game was over, fans took to social media to express their frustrations.

“Final. 27-14.”

You had one job…. I’m disappointed — Bengalorian (@thebengalorian) December 8, 2024

Such a disappointing year wow — Coach Rolfes (@CoachRolfes) December 8, 2024

With the first pick in 2025 NFL Draft Cleveland Browns select _________ 🫠 #DawgPound — iO's World 🌎 #D4L (@DamHesFresh) December 8, 2024

Another game closer to the number 1 pick 🙏🏽 — DonVega🥂 (@DonVega_) December 8, 2024

There weren’t many opportunities for the Browns to climb back into the game as the Steelers did a good job of limiting explosive plays and forcing Winston and company to stay on schedule.

Cleveland had multiple drives stall out while Pittsburgh was methodically moving the football on the ground and through the air.

At 3-10, the Browns are just about guaranteed a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and have a chance to climb to the No. 1 spot if they continue to lose down the stretch though that might be a tough pill for fans to swallow.

