Insider Reveals Injury Update On Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

The Cleveland Browns have been without one of their defensive stalwarts for more than a month after linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was injured in his team’s 29-24 upset of the Baltimore Ravens in October.

After he hurt his neck while making a tackle against Ravens running back Derrick Henry, the linebacker was carted off the field for further examination.

Few updates have been made about the player’s status since the incident, and Owusu-Koramoah has not been mentioned as a candidate to come off the Injured Reserve (IR) list in the weeks since.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot provided the most in-depth report on the linebacker’s status on Sunday, noting that he’s unlikely to return this season.

“Owusu-Koramoah is improving by the week, but still not ready to start practicing. I would be surprised if he makes it back this season given the serious nature of the neck injury,” Cabot said.

Cabot added that the Browns will “err on the side of caution” in setting a return date for Owusu-Koramoah after the severity of the injury.

The insider noted that Owusu-Kormoah will use several different healing methods over the next few months to return to full force.

Cabot noted his treatment would also include several more medical tests before allowing him to return to action, and she believes that “he’ll resume his career next season” should all go to plan.

The Browns have missed Owusu-Kormoah’s production on the field since he left the starting lineup.

Owusu-Koramoah looked primed for another Pro Bowl season as he had 61 tackles, three sacks, three pass deflections, and one interception.

