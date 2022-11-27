Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Fans React To David Njoku’s Great Catch

Fans React To David Njoku’s Great Catch

By

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Tight end David Njoku‘s game and season-saving catch on a fourth down play for the Cleveland Browns could go down in history as one of the best one-handers ever.

Here is how fans near and far reacted to Njoku’s spectacular grab that kept the Browns in this tight game.

 

One Of The Best Catches Ever

Richard M. Dixon, aka Scooter Duggan said:

“Might be the best game saving catch for the Browns I have ever seen.”

If not, the best ever, it is definitely the catch of the year according to many Twitter posts.

Matthew Berry marveled at the catch calling it “ridiculous”.

Njoku has made over 185 catches in his Browns career, but it is definitely his personal best.

 

Magic Johnson Praised The Catch

Fans marveling at the catch did not include Browns fans.

Icons in other sports were also watching, and one took the time to tweet his appreciation for the great left-handed catch.

Earvin “Magic” Johnson, the legendary Los Angeles Lakers player, commented on Njoku’s catch by saying:

“I just saw a great one-handed, left-handed catch by David Njoku to tie the game. WOW! Unreal!!”

 

Bucs HC Bowles Commented On Catch

It is hard to overstate the importance and significance of this catch in the game and the Browns’ season.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles knew it also.

He opened his postgame press conference by giving Njoku kudos for the great catch.

Any way you classify it, it was exciting, outstanding, and the most memorable moment of the 2022 season thus far.

 

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Cleveland Browns News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns

Studs & Duds From Browns' Win Over Bucs

31 mins ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/27/22)

9 hours ago

Cleveland Browns fans cheer on the team during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 2, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Buccaneers 22-17.

Cleveland Browns Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Score Predictions

22 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/26/22)

1 day ago

How To Watch Browns Vs Bucs (Radio, Streaming, TV)

2 days ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

How To Watch Browns Vs Bengals (TV, Stream, Radio)

4 weeks ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

2 Big Changes The Browns Need To Make After This Season

2 days ago

Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings attempts a pass while pressured by Von Miller #40 of the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York.

What Are Realistic Expectations For Deshaun Watson?

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/25/22)

2 days ago

A general view of the NFL Divisional playoff logo on the field during the NFC Divisional Playoff Game between the San Francisco 49ers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on January 12, 2014 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Do The Browns Still Have A Chance To Make The Playoffs?

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/24/22)

3 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field on November 20, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

Should Kevin Stefanski Be On The Hot Seat?

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns players take the field prior to a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

3 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Buccaneers

4 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/23/22)

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas (73) during the Browns 41-34 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Fans React To Joe Thomas Selected As HOF Semifinalist

5 days ago

cleveland browns draft

Browns Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order

5 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stat Shows How Great Amari Cooper Has Been This Season

5 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tony Rizzo Unloads On Kevin Stefanski

5 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/22/22)

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) at the line of scrimmage during the second quarter of the National Football League game between the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns on November 24, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Denzel Ward Defends Browns' DC Joe Woods

6 days ago

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares to pass the ball during the NFL match between Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena on November 13, 2022 in Munich, Germany.

Do The Browns Have A Chance Against The Bucs?

6 days ago

Devin Singletary #26 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field on November 20, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

3 Players That Stood Out In The Browns' Loss To The Bills

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Joe Woods & Mike Priefer Continue To Let Team Down

6 days ago

New England Patriots v Cleveland Browns

Is The Browns' Season Now Over?

6 days ago

Studs & Duds From Browns' Win Over Bucs

No more pages to load