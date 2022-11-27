Fans React To David Njoku’s Great Catch

Tight end David Njoku‘s game and season-saving catch on a fourth down play for the Cleveland Browns could go down in history as one of the best one-handers ever.

Here is how fans near and far reacted to Njoku’s spectacular grab that kept the Browns in this tight game.

One Of The Best Catches Ever

Richard M. Dixon, aka Scooter Duggan said:

“Might be the best game saving catch for the Browns I have ever seen.”

If not, the best ever, it is definitely the catch of the year according to many Twitter posts.

Matthew Berry marveled at the catch calling it “ridiculous”.

Njoku has made over 185 catches in his Browns career, but it is definitely his personal best.

Magic Johnson Praised The Catch

Fans marveling at the catch did not include Browns fans.

Icons in other sports were also watching, and one took the time to tweet his appreciation for the great left-handed catch.

Earvin “Magic” Johnson, the legendary Los Angeles Lakers player, commented on Njoku’s catch by saying:

“I just saw a great one-handed, left-handed catch by David Njoku to tie the game. WOW! Unreal!!”

Bucs HC Bowles Commented On Catch

It is hard to overstate the importance and significance of this catch in the game and the Browns’ season.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles knew it also.

He opened his postgame press conference by giving Njoku kudos for the great catch.

Any way you classify it, it was exciting, outstanding, and the most memorable moment of the 2022 season thus far.