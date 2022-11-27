Browns Nation

Studs & Duds From Browns’ Win Over Bucs

By

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns went to 4-7 after taking the Tampa Bay Buccaneers down in a hard-fought battle in overtime.

The final score was 23-17.

Here are the studs and duds of the game, and for the first time in weeks, the studs greatly outnumber the duds.

 

1. Stud: Nick Chubb

Nick Chubb fought for every yard he earned today.

He crossed the 1,000-yard threshold during the game, but his most important run was the touchdown in overtime to seal the victory.

The Browns did a better job play calling today so they stayed with the run even when the Bucs’ defense would at times shut it down.

 

2. Stud: David Njoku

David Njoku made the gutsiest and best one-handed catch in Browns’ history on 4th down to tie the game near the end of regulation.

 

 

3. Stud: Martin Emerson Jr.

Martin Emerson Jr. was on point all day today.

He forced Tom Brady to make perfect throws today.

 

4. Stud: Jacoby Brissett

Jacoby Brissett kept his composure despite a lot of pressure, sacks, and adversity today.

He never gave up and showed how much he wanted this win over former teammate Brady.

5. Stud: Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett had two sacks at key points in the game that were instrumental in the Browns’ success.

 

6. Stud And Dud: Anthony Schwartz

Anthony Schwartz scored the first Browns touchdown of the game, but he committed a bad offensive pass interference penalty.

 

7. Dud: Cade York

Cade York missed a field goal again.

It was so wide.

This was a complete team victory that the Browns desperately needed so thankfully the duds did not cost the Browns the game.

 

