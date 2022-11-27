Studs & Duds From Browns’ Win Over Bucs

The Cleveland Browns went to 4-7 after taking the Tampa Bay Buccaneers down in a hard-fought battle in overtime.

The final score was 23-17.

Here are the studs and duds of the game, and for the first time in weeks, the studs greatly outnumber the duds.

1. Stud: Nick Chubb

Nick Chubb fought for every yard he earned today.

He crossed the 1,000-yard threshold during the game, but his most important run was the touchdown in overtime to seal the victory.

NICK WINS US THE BALLGAME pic.twitter.com/bznTWwWVcx — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 27, 2022

The Browns did a better job play calling today so they stayed with the run even when the Bucs’ defense would at times shut it down.

2. Stud: David Njoku

David Njoku made the gutsiest and best one-handed catch in Browns’ history on 4th down to tie the game near the end of regulation.

3. Stud: Martin Emerson Jr.

Martin Emerson Jr. was on point all day today.

#Browns MJ Emerson has been such a bright spot on the defense. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 27, 2022

He forced Tom Brady to make perfect throws today.

4. Stud: Jacoby Brissett

Jacoby Brissett kept his composure despite a lot of pressure, sacks, and adversity today.

He never gave up and showed how much he wanted this win over former teammate Brady.

In his last start before giving way to soon-to-be reinstated Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett leads the #Browns to an overtime win to keep Cleveland alive. Will be an interesting stretch run. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 27, 2022

5. Stud: Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett had two sacks at key points in the game that were instrumental in the Browns’ success.

6. Stud And Dud: Anthony Schwartz

Anthony Schwartz scored the first Browns touchdown of the game, but he committed a bad offensive pass interference penalty.

Offensive pass interference on Anthony Schwartz who tackles Dean on the play. Dean is shaken up on the play. — JC Allen (@JCAllenNFL) November 27, 2022

7. Dud: Cade York

Cade York missed a field goal again.

Cade York just shanked an a 39-yard FG wiiiiddeeeee left. And when I mean wide, I mean that kick wasn’t even close, like not even within 20 feet close. Yikes.#Browns clinging to a 10-7 lead.@fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) November 27, 2022

It was so wide.

This was a complete team victory that the Browns desperately needed so thankfully the duds did not cost the Browns the game.