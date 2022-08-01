Browns Nation

Fans React To Deshaun Watson Suspension

Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout Deshaun Watson
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

It was the Monday morning news Cleveland Browns and NFL fans waited months to hear.

According to Ian Rapoport, NFL arbitrator Sue L. Robinson issued a suspension of 6 games for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson as a result of the sexual misconduct cases that have been in the headlines for over a year.

With that in mind, Watson will take the field as the Browns QB1 on October 23, 2022, at Baltimore, after an almost two-year hiatus.

As expected, the news met with a variety of fan reactions.

Here is a sampling of them.

 

1. A Less Severe Suspension Than Ridley

Calvin Ridley is suspended for the entire 2022 season for betting on NFL games.

Fans are outraged that Watson’s suspension, for behavior believed to be more detrimental than Ridley’s, was significantly less.

 

2. An Equal Suspension With Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins was suspended for six games for a violation of the league’s performance-enhancing drugs (PED) policy.

Watson’s punishment is equal to that; this did not sit well with some.

One fan pointed to the NFL’s concern for “competitive integrity” which could explain Ridley’s and Hopkins’ suspensions.

Some went further back in history and alluded to Tom Brady‘s four-game suspension for “deflate-gate”.

 

 

3. No Fine For Watson

Some expected a hefty fine to be levied on Watson, but that did not happen either.

Robinson issued no fine.

She also said that no massages will be conducted without the direction of Browns personnel.

Though some fans were outraged, there is a segment of the fanbase that thinks Watson was treated poorly with the six game suspension.

 

4. Will The NFL Appeal?

We know that Watson and the NFLPA are not planning to appeal.

They announced it on Sunday evening.

The question remains, will the NFL appeal?

Commissioner Roger Goodell would make the decision on an appeal.

Stay tuned; this story is far from over.

 

