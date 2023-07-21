Browns Nation

Fans React To Deshaun Watson’s Low Madden 24 Rating

By

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field after being defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals 23-10 at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

 

One offseason tradition that is fun for many NFL fans is looking at the Madden rating for each player.

But, many Cleveland Browns fans may not be happy with how poorly rated their starting quarterback is.

According to ESPN Cleveland, Watson was given a rating of 78 in the new Madden.

That will rank him as the 16th-best quarterback.

No matter what you think of Watson, most people believe he is better than a top-16 quarterback.

Deshaun Watson missed the first 11 games last season, and when he came back he looked like a shell of himself.

This probably factors into his low rating.

Some Browns fans even think Watson is deserving of a low rating.

This is a “what have you done for me lately” rating and Watson has not done much.

Last season he threw for 1,102 yards and seven touchdowns with five interceptions in six games.

But, the track record of what we have seen from Watson is strong.

He was a perennial Pro Bowler in Houston and is expected to return to that form this year.

Many Browns fans hope Watson uses his rating as motivation to prove people wrong.

Madden updates its ratings based on how players perform throughout the year.

It would not be a surprise to see Watson upgraded plenty with a fast start to the year.

The Browns will have their work cut out for them in the 2023 season.

But if Watson can return to his Pro Bowl form they have the potential to be a playoff team.

About Jarrett Prendergast

Jarrett is a graduate of Temple University and avid sports fan. He covers the NFL, MLB and NBA with his favorite teams being the Cowboys, Phillies and Warriors.

