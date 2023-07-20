Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Marquise Goodwin Sets High Expectations For Browns In 2023

Marquise Goodwin Sets High Expectations For Browns In 2023

By

Marquise Goodwin #11 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lumen Field on November 27, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

 

No one expects more from their team and themselves in the NFL than the players.

High expectations have been set the last few offseasons for the Cleveland Browns, and this one is no different.

Newly added wide receiver Marquise Goodwin recently made an appearance on NFL Network and talked about his belief in Cleveland’s quest to win a conference title.

At the start of the year, every player believes their team can go the distance.

That’s the nature of the summer.

Goodwin is no different.

 

“We Got The Tools”

On paper, this roster’s competitiveness should not be in question.

This team is talented, there’s no doubt about that.

Goodwin acknowledged as much in his TV interview.

“My case is really just to win games and put us back where we need to be”, Goodwin said.

“Obviously we got the tools and the weapons necessary to make it happen, so, I’m just here to do my part”.

Having the tools and weapons is just part of the equation, though.

A successful handyman knows how to use those tools effectively.

That responsibility falls on head coach Kevin Stefanski, who has plenty to work with in his toolbox.

 

Receiver Room

There’s buzz around Cleveland’s receiving room and some of the new faces in there.

Goodwin is one of those, as is fellow speedster Elijah Moore who comes over from the New York Jets.

Marquise talked about his presence on the team and what he expects to see from Moore on the field.

“He’s a super talented young guy… he’s been putting in a lot of work. He’s sharp, he’s getting comfortable in this offense. I look forward to seeing him make big plays this year for sure”.

“Big plays” through the air would be nice to see from both guys as Cleveland ranked just 18th last season in total passing plays of more than 25 yards.

He hasn’t taken a snap yet, but fans can appreciate the confidence of Goodwin in trying to reach his team’s ultimate goal.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to fans after the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Analyst Says AFC North Is Starting To Fear The Browns

2 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Could Break 43-Year-Old Record Next Season

2 hours ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California.

Video Shows Wild Nick Chubb Workout

10 hours ago

Boston Scott #35 of the Philadelphia Eagles is pursued by Andrew Sendejo #23 of the Cleveland Browns during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former Browns Player Shares Humorous Message About The Team

24 hours ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns plays against the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland won the game 31-21.

Nick Chubb Leads Madden 24 In Elite Category

1 day ago

Perrion Winfrey #97 and Tommy Togiai #93 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a fumble recover by Winfrey during the first half of a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Release Perrion Winfrey After Report Of Police Investigation

1 day ago

Joe Thomas #73 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sidelines durning the game against the Green Bay Packers at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 10, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Video Shows Joe Thomas Getting His HOF Jacket

2 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

PFF Reveals Nick Chubb's Ranking For 2023 Season

2 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Amari Cooper Left Out Of Latest ESPN Ranking

2 days ago

Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk #51 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after recovering a fumble for a turnover during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Bears defeated the Browns 21-20.

Browns Defender Opens Up About Rocky Journey To The NFL

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Browns Tease New Helmets For 2023 Season

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns plays against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Shares High Expectations For Browns This Fall

3 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Legend To Close Out 2023 Hall Of Fame Ceremony

3 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Stump Mitchell Makes His Thoughts Clear About Nick Chubb's Abilities

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during the NFL regular season football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

ESPN Reveals Their Ranking For Joel Bitonio Among Guards

4 days ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a missed field goal attempt against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Kicker Gets Honest After Challenging 2022 Season

4 days ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Former Player Names Browns A Dark Horse Contender

5 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Analyst Details Why Next Season Is Crucial For Browns

5 days ago

browns locker room with helmets

PFF Names 3 Browns Players To Build Around In 2023

5 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns leaves the field prior to a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Browns Respond To Latest ESPN RB Rankings

6 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns calls a play during the third quarter against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Deshaun Watson Predicted To Have A Big Comeback Season With Browns

6 days ago

Sione Takitaki #44 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play against the New York Jets during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns LB Makes His Thoughts Clear About Upcoming Season

6 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns rushes in the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 29, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.

ESPN Reveals Their Ranking For RB Nick Chubb

6 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Comes To Myles Garrett's Defense Amid Criticism

6 days ago

Analyst Says AFC North Is Starting To Fear The Browns

No more pages to load