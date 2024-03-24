Browns Nation

Fans React To Latest Browns Signing

By

Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York
Cade York (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns continue making moves.

This time, however, the fans might not be that thrilled.

According to a report from Camryn Justice of News 5 on Twitter, they’ve brought back a familiar face, as the Browns have reportedly re-signed kicker Cade York.

Needless to say, that prompted plenty of reactions on social media, and most of them weren’t exactly good.

The Browns took York in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He made an immediate impact by knocking down a 58-yard game-winning field goal in Week 1 to lead the team to their first regular-season opening victory in almost two decades.

However, he fell from grace quickly and prominently, missing multiple game-winning attempts.

Then, he missed four field goal attempts in the 2023 preseason, so the Browns moved on from him and traded for Dustin Hopkins.

York joined the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad and then had a brief stint with the New York Giants.

But now that he was a free agent, the Browns fulfilled their desire to give him another look, as they clearly have high hopes for him and his potential.

Even so, he’s expected to sit behind Hopkins and give the team some depth.

The Browns’ offseason program will kick off in mid-April, and York will get another opportunity to prove his worth and demonstrate that he belongs in the league.

Hopefully, he’ll be able to put his woes behind him, as he’s clearly a very talented kicker, but it seems like the mental side of the game was getting the best of him, and it’s not easy to come back from that.

