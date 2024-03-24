Browns Are Bringing Back Notable Kicker

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry just can’t get that 2022 season-opening, game-winning, 58-yard field goal out of his mind.

It’s at least one explanation for the Browns’ latest kicker addition.

Dustin Hopkins and Lucas Havrisik are already on the Browns roster.

But Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com announced the signing of Cleveland’s third kicker on Saturday.

K Cade York is re-signing with the #Browns, source tells me — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 23, 2024

Cade York, originally selected by the Browns with the 122nd overall draft of the 2022 draft, is back.

After an up-and-down rookie season, the strong-legged York struggled during the 2023 preseason games.

Cleveland cut him before the regular season, trading for the veteran Hopkins.

York declined the chance to sign on the the Browns’ practice squad, preferring a change of scenery.

He landed on the Tennessee Titans practice squad for two months.

When the Giants’ Graham Gano suffered an injury, they signed York away from Tennessee.

That guaranteed York a few weeks on New York’s 53-man roster, but he was inactive for every game.

Like Cleveland, New York opted for veterans Mason Crosby and Randy Bullock ahead of York.

It looked like York would be called up to kick for the Giants over their final few games.

But York went down with a hamstring in practice and ended his season on New York’s injured reserve.

Havrisik started last season on the Browns practice squad before the Rams made him their kicker for nine games.

He was cut by L.A. late in the season and signed a reserves-future contract with the Browns in January.