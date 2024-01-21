Browns Nation

Fans React To Latest Report About Browns OC Opening

By

Cleveland Browns fan
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

On the heels of firing offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, the Cleveland Browns aren’t wasting any time in their search for someone to fill the opening.

The latest buzz indicates that the Browns plan to interview current quarterbacks coach for the Houston Texans, Jerrod Johnson (via Mary Kay Cabot on Twitter).

The news is being reported by numerous sources, including Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Here’s what Browns fans have to say about the matter.

There are definitely mixed feelings about the idea of interviewing Johnson for the role of OC.

There’s no doubt that he’s young and inexperienced when it comes to coaching, as he’s only been a quarterbacks coach for one year.

Prior to that, he was an assistant quarterbacks coach and an offensive quality control assistant.

As such, he lacks quality coaching experience, especially as a play-caller or in managing the entire offense.

On the other hand, Johnson saw success in Minnesota with Kirk Cousins, and he certainly saw success in Houston with C.J. Stroud.

Therefore, while Johnson has been good wherever he has gone, he has a very small sample size.

As such, it makes sense that many fans are wondering why the Browns, now a contender, aren’t going after an experienced candidate.

It just so happens that they are, they simply haven’t interviewed all of them yet.

In the weeks to come, the Browns are expected to interview Zac Robinson and Tim Kelly, both of whom have more coaching experience than Johnson.

