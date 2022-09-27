Fans React To Myles Garrett News

The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 early in the 2022 season, and one of the biggest reasons why has been pass rusher Myles Garrett.

However, news has broken that he has gotten into an auto crash and that he has been hospitalized as a result.

Myles Garrett was involved in a single-car crash today and was hospitalized with minor injuries pic.twitter.com/6b5d5MNmfk — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 26, 2022

#Browns Myles Garrett's 2021 Porsche "flipped several times before coming to a rest," according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. Garrett's injuries were described as minor. @jjones9 — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) September 26, 2022

The good news, at least according to initial reports, is that Garrett’s injuries are minor.

However, questions are understandably swirling about the circumstances of this crash and if anything may lay ahead for Garrett as a result.

A few even expressed curiosity about one aspect of the crash’s circumstances.

How is Myles Garrett able to fit inside a Porsche 911? It’s a genuine question. — NCScarlet&Gray (@rswigert22) September 26, 2022

However, many Browns fans expressed relief and gratitude that the incident wasn’t worse.

In light of todays news I’m gonna postpone taking my Nick Chubb Jersey out of the packaging when I receive it and wear #95 in support of Myles Garrett. I’m so thankful he and his gf were able to walk away from that serious of a car accident. https://t.co/4poLYtyR5M — Jaret Fudale (@FudaleJaret) September 26, 2022

I just wanna thank the lord for surrounding Myles Garrett with Angles during his horrific car crash. Lord knows we can’t live without you sir. Hope you’re doing okay and everyone’s safe and healthy. — JoeFlaccosSon (@believelandkid) September 26, 2022

Heads up #Browns fans if you see anyone tweeting negative posts about Myles Garrett don't engage in conversation. That's what these sickos want so don't give them the satisfaction. Prayers for @Flash_Garrett and his passenger. Thank god they were wearing seatbelts. — [email protected]🇺🇸 (@NotThatShaun) September 26, 2022

@Browns – prayers up for Myles Garrett. I'm sure I speak for @steelers nation that we all hope you are back healthy very soon. #BeBlessed — Shug J Merce (@TheShugMovement) September 26, 2022

This could be a blow to the Browns, as Garrett has been arguably their MVP so far this season.

Garrett Has Been Cleveland’s Anchor

The All-Pro pass rusher has been one of the NFL’s best in his category over the last few seasons, and at age 26, he can still get better.

Last season, he had career-highs in sacks (16.0), tackles (51 combined), tackles for loss (17) and quarterback hits (33) while earning his third trip to the Pro Bowl in his five pro seasons.

So far this season, he has largely been the same player Cleveland fans have come to know.

He had two sacks and three tackles for loss in the team’s Week 1 win over the Carolina Panthers, as well as one sack, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hits the following week.

Myles Garrett in Week 1: 🟤 94.4 PFF grade (1st) 🟠 94.5 pass rush grade (1st) 🟤 2.0 sacks 🟠 6 pressures (2nd) 🟤 28.6% pass rush win rate (2nd) DEFINITION OF UNBLOCKABLE 🗣 pic.twitter.com/p92F5Cwpbv — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) September 12, 2022

Last Thursday versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, he seemed to be largely a non-factor, but he did have one hit on Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky.

The Browns appear to be a stacked team on the defensive side of the football, but they do have some injuries there.

Fellow pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney wasn’t able to play in Week 3 because of an ankle injury, and during the Steelers contest, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah suffered a lower-body injury while Anthony Walker Jr. was carted off the field with a season-ending quad tear.

Losing Garrett for any amount of time would be a huge blow to the Browns’ chances of making the playoffs.

Any type of an extended absence for Garrett would be magnified, as the team will start a very rough stretch starting in Week 5 when it faces the Los Angeles Chargers.

Cleveland will continue to face one contender after another until Week 13 when they play at the Houston Texans.

Coincidentally or not, that is the week that quarterback Deshaun Watson will be eligible to return to the team after his 11-game suspension for his alleged sexual misconduct incidents.

Hopefully, nothing bad will result from Garrett’s crash and he’ll be able to suit up this weekend when the Browns visit the Atlanta Falcons.