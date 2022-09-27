Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Fans React To Myles Garrett News

Fans React To Myles Garrett News

By

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 29, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 early in the 2022 season, and one of the biggest reasons why has been pass rusher Myles Garrett.

However, news has broken that he has gotten into an auto crash and that he has been hospitalized as a result.

The good news, at least according to initial reports, is that Garrett’s injuries are minor.

However, questions are understandably swirling about the circumstances of this crash and if anything may lay ahead for Garrett as a result.

A few even expressed curiosity about one aspect of the crash’s circumstances.

However, many Browns fans expressed relief and gratitude that the incident wasn’t worse.

This could be a blow to the Browns, as Garrett has been arguably their MVP so far this season.

 

Garrett Has Been Cleveland’s Anchor

The All-Pro pass rusher has been one of the NFL’s best in his category over the last few seasons, and at age 26, he can still get better.

Last season, he had career-highs in sacks (16.0), tackles (51 combined), tackles for loss (17) and quarterback hits (33) while earning his third trip to the Pro Bowl in his five pro seasons.

So far this season, he has largely been the same player Cleveland fans have come to know.

He had two sacks and three tackles for loss in the team’s Week 1 win over the Carolina Panthers, as well as one sack, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hits the following week.

Last Thursday versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, he seemed to be largely a non-factor, but he did have one hit on Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky.

The Browns appear to be a stacked team on the defensive side of the football, but they do have some injuries there.

Fellow pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney wasn’t able to play in Week 3 because of an ankle injury, and during the Steelers contest, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah suffered a lower-body injury while Anthony Walker Jr. was carted off the field with a season-ending quad tear.

Losing Garrett for any amount of time would be a huge blow to the Browns’ chances of making the playoffs.

Any type of an extended absence for Garrett would be magnified, as the team will start a very rough stretch starting in Week 5 when it faces the Los Angeles Chargers.

Cleveland will continue to face one contender after another until Week 13 when they play at the Houston Texans.

Coincidentally or not, that is the week that quarterback Deshaun Watson will be eligible to return to the team after his 11-game suspension for his alleged sexual misconduct incidents.

Hopefully, nothing bad will result from Garrett’s crash and he’ll be able to suit up this weekend when the Browns visit the Atlanta Falcons.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

Cleveland Browns players take the field prior to a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
3 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Falcons
Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns talks with Jacoby Brissett #7 during the first half of a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns HC Kevin Stefanski Keeps Avoiding Losing Streaks
Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after sacking Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Browns Insider Shares Playoff Odds Heading Into Week 4

About Robert Marvi

Robert is a Los Angeles-area native and has been an avid NFL and NBA fan since he was a little kid. He feels strongly that pro sports aren't just a form of entertainment, but also a great way to learn life lessons and find inspiration.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

3 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Falcons

No more pages to load