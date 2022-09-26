3 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Falcons

The 2-1 Cleveland Browns travel to Atlanta to take on the 1-2 Falcons on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at 1:00 PM EDT.

This is a Week 4 matchup that has the Browns favored by oddsmakers, but it is by no means a gimme game.

Here are three keys to a Browns win over the Falcons.

1. Run The Ball Successfully

Nick Chubb is off to an excellent start, and this is no accident.

The Browns have made a concerted effort to use that top-notch offensive line to create holes for both Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

#NFL Top 5 Rushing Leaders

1. #Browns Nick Chubb – 341 yards

2. #Falcons Cordarrelle Patterson – 302 yards

3. #Colts Jonathan Taylor – 286 yards

4. #Ravens Lamar Jackson – 243 yards

5. #Panthers Christian McCaffrey – 243 yards

7. #Giants Saquon Barkley plays on MNF – 236 yds pic.twitter.com/8DsJckFWHm — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) September 26, 2022

The results have been outstanding as Chubb is among the league’s rushing leaders through three games.

Mixing Chubb and Hunt into an efficient passing game that featured Amari Cooper and David Njoku in Week 3 is also a winning formula against the Falcons in Week 4.

2. Play Better On Special Teams

It is not an understatement that the Browns have been shaky on special teams through three games.

Another special teams blunder: 12 men of the field for #Browns sets up 4th and 1 but #Steelers FG team still on the field — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) September 23, 2022

#Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on special teams issues: "We need to get better in a bunch of areas on our football team…that's part of what today was. A lot of it always goes back to technique and fundamentals." — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) September 26, 2022

Cade York‘s leg won the Week 1 game over the Carolina Panther with a huge field goal.

However, it is the extra points that have tripped the rookie up ever since.

He has missed two, one in each of the home games in Weeks 2 and 3.

The kick return game has also been suspect.

Two bobbled onside kicks have ensued in Weeks 2 and 3.

The special teams should spend the next 10 days working on recovering onside kicks…#Browns — Brandon Wolf (@BrandonWolfCLE) September 23, 2022

There is also the lack of any legitimate returns threat.

Flat special teams play needs to be rectified starting in Week 4.

3. Don’t Give Up Big Defensive Plays

Letting teams back into games is not a practice the Browns’ defense wants to engage in as the season goes on.

Through 2 games, the #Browns rank 7th in offensive efficiency, 27th in defensive efficiency and 20th in special teams efficiency — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) September 19, 2022

The Falcons have a talented offense that includes veteran Cordarrelle Patterson who has rushed for over 100 yards in two of the Falcons’ three games.

Cordarrelle Patterson shakes loose for the Falcons TD! 📺: #ATLvsSEA on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/4z1s6QOg5w pic.twitter.com/dr8NNYCXAP — NFL (@NFL) September 25, 2022

Stopping the Falcons’ running game will be necessary to shorten the Falcons’ offensive drives and get the Browns’ defense off the field.

Kyle Pitts is an offensive superstar in the making, and it seems as though he and Marcus Mariota are beginning to build their chemistry.

Top-graded Falcons in week three against the Seahawks: 1. Kyle Pitts – 93.2

2. Chris Lindstrom – 90.4

3. Richie Grant – 86.4 Kyle Pitts has arrived 🍿 pic.twitter.com/GlgOjDMlVQ — PFF ATL Falcons (@PFF_Falcons) September 26, 2022

Containing Pitts when the Falcons choose to target him will be imperative also.

Generally speaking, this defense will have a hard time replacing Anthony Walker Jr. as he was a captain and the defensive signal caller.

The Browns’ next-man-up mentality is once again in play, and Jacob Phillips will get an opportunity to shine.

Conclusion

Let’s not fool ourselves.

This team could easily be 3-0, and we would be on Cloud 9.

However, Week 3 on Thursday night was a strong test of character for the 2022 Browns.

Welp #Browns offense looks legit so far… defense leaves a lot to be desired and special teams have been terrible… got some work to do but 2-1 isn’t a bad start.. Go Browns — Mullins… Dawg Pound (@62010Mullins) September 26, 2022

And they came out with the win to lift this team to 2-1.

There can be no post-Steelers letdown against an NFC opponent.

The season will only get more difficult so this team needs to fix its issues and improve each week.