Fans React To Myles Garrett’s Record-Breaking Contract Extension With Browns

Just days after the Las Vegas Raiders made pass rusher Maxx Crosby the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, the Cleveland Browns one-upped them by putting an end to Myles Garrett’s trade request and locking him into a deal that will pay him an average of $40 million per year on a four-year extension that runs through the 2030 season.

The deal brought an end to what was shaping up to be a long and contentious game of chicken between Garrett and the front office, and now the Browns will move forward with their superstar as a building block instead of dealing him to usher in a rebuild.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced the news on X on Sunday morning, also noting that Garrett received a no-trade clause.

From trade to truce and beyond: the Browns and Myles Garrett reached agreement today on a record contract extension that averages $40 million per year and includes $123.5 million in guaranteed money and now makes him the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history, sources tell ESPN.… pic.twitter.com/scNWJH2vFX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2025

Given the surprising timing and financial figures with this deal, the fans were of course shocked and displayed a wide range of emotions with their reactions.

How can the browns afford both this contract and the Watson contract and still field a competitive team? — Jonathan Chames (@JonathanChames) March 9, 2025

BROWNS SUPER BOWL — Dead President Picks (@DeadPresPicks) March 9, 2025

He played that so well, part of me is fully convinced that he didn’t even want to leave Cleveland at all — Philly sports complex (@philly_complex) March 9, 2025

I am old enough to remember the "Maxx Crosby Highest Paid…" era — BrittonHess (@BrittonHess) March 9, 2025

Garrett likely would have created a feeding frenzy if the Browns entertained a trade, potentially enticing teams to give up multiple first-round picks in return, but now we’ll never know.

With the team facing so much uncertainty on both sides of the ball, it made a lot of sense to trade Garrett and start a rebuild.

On the other hand, the team can now focus most of its attention on the offensive side of the ball, knowing that it still has its anchor on defense for years to come.

Congratulations to Garrett on getting the bag, and Browns fans can rejoice that their superstar just took one step closer to retiring in Cleveland.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals Interesting Detail About Myles Garrett's New Contract