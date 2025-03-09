Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA.

Sunday, March 9, 2025
Insider Reveals Interesting Detail About Myles Garrett’s New Contract

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Insider Reveals Interesting Detail About Myles Garrett’s New Contract
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns and Myles Garrett have officially worked out their issues.

The star pass rusher isn’t going anywhere, not now or in the foreseeable future.

The Browns signed him to a record-breaking deal worth a staggering $204 million in total value.

He will make an APY of $40 million, and he’ll get $100 million in the first three years.

And, just like Mike Garafolo pointed out, perhaps the biggest irony and the most interesting part of his contract is the fact that they gave him a no-trade clause.

Garrett said that his trade request wasn’t because of money, adding that he wanted to play for a Super Bowl ring while he was still in his prime.

The Browns were always expected to offer him a record-breaking deal, and he’s now the highest-paid non-quarterback this game has ever seen.

Berry made it loud and clear that he wasn’t going to even entertain the idea of trading Garrett, who could’ve likely landed them a couple of first-round picks in return.

Now, the former No. 1 pick will be tied to the organization through his prime years.

And while we’ve seen crazier things happen in this league, he’s likely going to finish his career in Cleveland.

Browns Nation