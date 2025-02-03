Browns Nation

Monday, February 3, 2025
Fans React To Myles Garrett’s Trade Request

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns may have to change their entire offseason plan.

Myles Garrett’s trade request changes everything.

As painful and difficult to grasp as it may be for some fans, others believe it could be a blessing in disguise.

Shortly after Ian Rapoport broke the news of Garrett’s shocking trade request, several fans took to social media to share their thoughts on this matter.

Clearly, no one can hold Garrett responsible for this, and many fans are wishing him the best.

Then again, as much as everybody would love to have a player of his caliber, this opens up the door for the Browns to get better in the long run.

Andrew Berry should get a massive trade package in return for the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

The Browns will inevitably struggle on defense without Garrett for the time being, meaning they might not be able to compete for a playoff spot next season.

If that’s the case, perhaps they will be better off bottoming out and moving on from their veterans to get their salaries off their books.

The Browns lack young talent on their roster, and with numerous draft picks on the horizon, they may finally become younger and more cost-effective for years to come.

This could also lead them to overlook this unimpressive rookie quarterback class and shift their focus to the stronger 2026 class instead, and this might ultimately be the primary ripple effect from this surprising turn of events.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

