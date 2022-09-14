Fans React To New Browns Midfield Logo

The Cleveland Browns announced a poll last month for the selection of the midfield logo.

That had fans in northeast Ohio excited to play a role in deciding what part of their favorite team’s playing field would look like.

Great social media move, Brownies.

The field design poll is closed! Your participation was incredible!! Results will be revealed before the home opener 🏟🗳 pic.twitter.com/o1nDgzMP7t — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 30, 2022

With fan participation admittedly through the roof, both the team and fans alike eagerly awaited an announcement.

That patience paid off Tuesday as the team announced the midfield logo poll winner.

The “running Brownie” or “Brownie the Elf” logo won out and will be featured prominently at the 50-yard line every home game this season.

the people have spoken 🏟 pic.twitter.com/TYOBd59So8 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 13, 2022

The old-school design is a favorite to many but can be less than favorable for others.

Think of a love-hate type relationship here.

With that being said, the announcement of Brownie being the midfield logo garnered some quality reactions.

What the Heck is Brownie?

Younger fans especially likely have no clue who or what Brownie is or where he came from.

Fortunately, Twitter can be good for the occasional history lesson.

Incase you’re wondering “who the hell is Brownie the Elf” well here ya go, #Browns logo history: pic.twitter.com/2rdkfQ3o1r — Adam Stark (@EverydayFFB) September 13, 2022

Fans of “tradition” seem especially fond of the decision.

This should have been done decades ago. The Brownie Elf is a part of Cleveland Browns history and I'm glad to see it make a return.

Now, put it on the helmets! pic.twitter.com/L3qIY8aaGd — JoeCope429🇺🇸 (@JoeCopenhaver1) September 14, 2022

The logo should have always been Brownie…it’s the tradition of the team since the 40’s and it was of course Modell who banished it because he didn’t like it. The Elf should be everywhere and it seems it is trending that way. Kudos @JDubsIII pic.twitter.com/WSVkiZ8NCL — MR2 🐶🍖🏁 (@Bonzo1273) September 13, 2022

Defend the Elf!

Those in favor of the elf are, well, defensive of their beloved character.

When they try to tell you the #Browns Brownie Elf logo is dumb pic.twitter.com/MmfpbByF9M — JohnnyOhio (@JohnnyOhio) September 13, 2022

I think Brownie the Elf at mid-field is dope, and if you don’t agree that’s fine, you’re just a Revered No-Fun and this is a Reverend No-Fun Free Zone. — W/est (@BulitProofWest) September 14, 2022

There may be more fans of Brownie the Elf than the Keebler Elf at this point.

We can’t say for sure, though.

Getting Back at Art

“My first official act as owner of the Browns will be to get rid of that little elf”, was the quote from Art Modell in 1961.

Modell began to phase Brownie out of the organization through the 1960’s.

That move, coupled his later decision to move the team, has this decision to bring back Brownie tasting sweet to Browns fans.

In Cleveland, any win over Art Modell is a win for everyone.

Art Modell hated Brownie the Elf. So I love Brownie the Elf. — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) September 13, 2022

Art Modell hated Brownie the Elf. What more of a reason do you need to love seeing him on the 50 yard line? #Browns — CADE YORK HOF'ER (1-0) (@GoatedMobley) September 13, 2022

Art Modell hating Brownie makes me love that little elf even more. https://t.co/hrqCWtpWgL — Nathan Edwards (@Nathan247Now) September 13, 2022

Just learned that Art Modell hated Brownie and now I like him even more. Sorry, @MingoBob. #Browns #brownie — Jen (@JenKon03) September 13, 2022

Knowing how much Art Modell hated Brownie the Elf makes me love the midfield logo THAT much more. #Browns — SinisterGamez (@SinisterGamez) September 13, 2022

If Jimmy Haslam is seeing any of these Tweets, he may think twice before even thinking about getting rid of Brownie.

Around the League

Outside of Cleveland, not everyone is a huge fan of Brownie.

Some think he is a bit unpleasant to look at.

Brownie the elf. Kind of creepy pic.twitter.com/71PUi4a25t — Big Cat (2-0 in my last 2) (@BarstoolBigCat) September 13, 2022

The Browns are the worst run outfit in the NFL. This is their midfield logo. What an eyesore. Fold the franchise. pic.twitter.com/opGS1JpSJj — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) September 13, 2022

That second Tweet from Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 “The Fan” in Pittsburgh has Browns fans racing to the defense of Brownie.

yeah, well, your opinion is obviously not worth much.. 😏https://t.co/ej7l3NPRVm — BrownsFreak51 (@BrownsFreak51) September 13, 2022

Heinz Field (a ketchup bottle logo) 🤦🏼‍♂️to Acrisure Stadium…whatever the hell that is🤷🏼‍♂️, but okay. Oh and this👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/uakGY96j0z — Kevin Shuman (@kevin_shuman) September 13, 2022

Your account is an eyesore — Throck (@JThrock45_) September 13, 2022

It certainly doesn’t take much from those in Pittsburgh to get some justified jeers back from Clevelanders.

An Inspiration?

Brownie coming to midfield may have inspired other mascots in sports to achieve their dream of being the center of attention.

Fan Favorite

Ultimately, the majority of fans just seem happy to have one of their favorite logos back on the field.

It’s “old-school cool”, traditional, and a unique logo in the NFL.