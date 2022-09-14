Browns Nation

Fans React To New Browns Midfield Logo

Cleveland Browns fans during the second quarter of the National Football League game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Baltimore defeated Cleveland 25-20.
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns announced a poll last month for the selection of the midfield logo.

That had fans in northeast Ohio excited to play a role in deciding what part of their favorite team’s playing field would look like.

Great social media move, Brownies.

With fan participation admittedly through the roof, both the team and fans alike eagerly awaited an announcement.

That patience paid off Tuesday as the team announced the midfield logo poll winner.

The “running Brownie” or “Brownie the Elf” logo won out and will be featured prominently at the 50-yard line every home game this season.

The old-school design is a favorite to many but can be less than favorable for others.

Think of a love-hate type relationship here.

With that being said, the announcement of Brownie being the midfield logo garnered some quality reactions.

 

What the Heck is Brownie?

Younger fans especially likely have no clue who or what Brownie is or where he came from.

Fortunately, Twitter can be good for the occasional history lesson.

Fans of “tradition” seem especially fond of the decision.

 

 

Defend the Elf!

Those in favor of the elf are, well, defensive of their beloved character.

There may be more fans of Brownie the Elf than the Keebler Elf at this point.

We can’t say for sure, though.

 

Getting Back at Art

“My first official act as owner of the Browns will be to get rid of that little elf”, was the quote from Art Modell in 1961.

Modell began to phase Brownie out of the organization through the 1960’s.

That move, coupled his later decision to move the team, has this decision to bring back Brownie tasting sweet to Browns fans.

In Cleveland, any win over Art Modell is a win for everyone.

If Jimmy Haslam is seeing any of these Tweets, he may think twice before even thinking about getting rid of Brownie.

 

Around the League

Outside of Cleveland, not everyone is a huge fan of Brownie.

Some think he is a bit unpleasant to look at.

That second Tweet from Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 “The Fan” in Pittsburgh has Browns fans racing to the defense of Brownie.

It certainly doesn’t take much from those in Pittsburgh to get some justified jeers back from Clevelanders.

 

An Inspiration?

Brownie coming to midfield may have inspired other mascots in sports to achieve their dream of being the center of attention.

 

Fan Favorite

Ultimately, the majority of fans just seem happy to have one of their favorite logos back on the field.

It’s “old-school cool”, traditional, and a unique logo in the NFL.

