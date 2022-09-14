Cade York Is Named AFC Special Teams Player Of The Week

A lot of Cleveland Browns players contributed to the team’s victory in Week 1 over the Carolina Panthers.

However, without rookie kicker Cade York‘s steely nerve and strong leg, the Browns would have lost.

CADE YORK 58 YARD FIELD GOAL SAVED THE GAME !! #Browns win a season opener for the first time since 2004 pic.twitter.com/LcrXwhrw4b — Mike (@MIKE_BROWNS_UK) September 11, 2022

In addition to the 58-yard game-winning field goal, York converted three other field goals at 26, 34, and 36 yards.

He also added two extra points.

Can a rookie kicker start his NFL career any better?

No, he cannot, and his efforts are being rewarded.

York Is Named AFC Special Teams Player Of The Week

#Browns Cade York taking home some hardware pic.twitter.com/6uocgKZCbr — Matt Fontana (@MattFontana83) September 14, 2022

In a move that should not surprise anyone, York was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his Week 1 performance.

The NFL has another bright kicking star, and the Browns will continue to sing his praises, buy his jersey, and compare him to the last great Browns kicker Phil Dawson.

Cade York is the first @Browns K to win AFC Special Teams Player of the Week since @phil_dawson_4 in Week 15 in 2005. — Dan Murphy (@DMurph_BrownsPR) September 14, 2022

Dawson was the last Browns kicker to win AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, and that was back in 2005.

Some fans believe that York’s career could be better than Dawson’s though it is obviously very early to make such a prediction.

Hot Take Humpday time! This week's: A 🔥 take about any individual player's future career trajectory strictly based on Week 1 performances. Mine: Cade York will end up having a better overall career than Phil Dawson. 😬 What are your player career 🔥 takes?! #Browns — 🐾Dawg Kennel Kells🐾 (@CLEkell528) September 14, 2022

Is One More Honor Coming For York This Week?

York is also up for NFL Rookie of the Week honors.

Fans are encouraged to go to the NFL site to vote for York.

The winner of the NFL Rookie of the Week award will be announced on Thursday afternoon.

First Career Home Game On Sunday

Fans are excited to see York’s regular season debut at home at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday.

Can we get “At Home With Cade York” commercials. He should just live at FirstEnergy Stadium and do nothing but kick there. Once he figures out the weird kicking ghosts there he’ll be amazing. He’a got more than enough leg. #Browns — Michael Leach (@LeachCityNewsTO) August 27, 2022

Even before his Week 1 performance, fans suggested he become the next Browns player to live at FirstEnergy Stadium and do the “At Home With..” ads now that Baker Mayfield is gone.

One thing is for sure, Browns fans will be cheering wildly for York on Sunday at his first regular season home game.