Fans React To News That Anthony Schwartz Will Not Be Cut

The Cleveland Browns lost their final 2022 preseason game to the Chicago Bears by the score of 21-20.

While some starters played in this game briefly, this game was largely about figuring out who will make the 53-man roster.

On Tuesday, August 31, the Browns (and other NFL teams) are required to cut their rosters from 80 to 53 in anticipation of Week 1 of the regular season.

Many thought that wide receiver Anthony Schwartz was on the bubble and fighting for a spot.

His performance Saturday night did not seem to help his cause.

He was targeted six times and caught just one pass.

In the postgame, Coach Stefanski said that Schwartz would not be cut.

#Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski on Anthony Schwartz's struggles "He's very accountable…he wants to be better….will work very hard." Is he in danger of being cut? "No." — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) August 28, 2022

As expected, fans had reactions.

1. Browns Need To Look Elsewhere

More than one fan made a list of free agent wide receivers that the Browns should consider in lieu of Schwartz.

One of them is a familiar face, Odell Beckham Jr.

Will Fuller

OBJ

Emanuel Sanders All available right now. — Dave in T Town (@DSob4Irish) August 28, 2022

2. Speed Is Not The Only Requirement For A WR

Despite his world-class speed and reputation as a track star, many feel that Schwartz was drafted prematurely in 2021.

The Browns selected him with the 91st overall pick in the third round.

While speed is important for a wide receiver, it is not the only skill required for NFL success.

Reason #10 why you don’t draft receivers based solely on their 40 yard dash time! — Josh Reed (@jreed707) August 28, 2022

Running routes and catching the ball in pressure situations are also essential skills.

This is Anthony Schwartz. A wide receiver. He is a work class sprinter. His only flaw is that he cannot run routes or catch the ball. pic.twitter.com/aLOVF21qoL — McNeil (@Reflog_18) August 27, 2022

That's absolutely ridiculous…The guy even with world class speed can't catch has no feel for playing receiver it's obvious and no matter how much you try developing him he'll NEVER be even average as an NFL wr….For the love of God please cut Schwartz — Dudeman12 (@RabantDale) August 28, 2022

For many fans, this is nothing personal against Schwartz; they just feel like he is not cut out to be an NFL receiver.

Obviously, the coaching staff sees something in Schwartz that the general Browns fanbase does not see.

He is young; Schwartz turns 22 before Week 1.

Could Schwartz still take that vital step forward and get results?

It looks like he will get more chances to prove himself on the 53-man roster.

Time will tell if this is a smart decision by the Browns’ coaching staff, but right now most fans do not believe it is.