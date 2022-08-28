Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Nation News And Notes (8/28/22)

Browns Nation News And Notes (8/28/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Sunday, August 28, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns 2022 preseason games are officially over.

The Chicago Bears defeated the Browns on Saturday evening by the score of 21-20 dropping the Browns to 1-2 in the preseason.

Preseason matters to no one except the Baltimore Ravens who delight in their lengthy preseason win record.

News from the Browns vs. Bears game tops the headlines on this Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Postgame Injury Updates

Safety Grant Delpit, offensive lineman Wyatt Teller, and defensive end Chris Odom were injured during the game.

Delpit injured his hip while Teller and Odom both have knee injuries.

After the game, Coach Stefanski did not appear overly concerned about the long-term impact of Delpit and Teller’s injuries; he indicated both should be ready for Week 1.

There is no news regarding Odom who required a cart to get off the field.

 

2. How Good Is This Team?

While starters played, it was far from a complete roster of starters on both sides of the ball so it is really difficult to judge this team.

The first-team offense was never on the field so Jacoby Brissett did not have Amari Cooper, Kareem Hunt, or Nick Chubb to rely on.

Anthony Schwartz did log playing time, and unfortunately only caught one pass out of six possible targets.

Despite a subpar preseason, the Browns appear steadfast in keeping Schwartz on the roster.

Fans thinking that he might be cut on Tuesday in the final round of roster cuts will be bitterly disappointed as Mary Kay Cabot reported in the postgame that the Browns have no intention of cutting Schwartz.

 

3. New Episode Of Building The Browns Drops Today

The latest episode of Building the Browns drops at 11:30 AM EDT today.

It is Episode 7 which is entitled “Training Camp Part 2”.

Happy Sunday Browns fans!

 

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens
How To Watch Browns Vs. Bears (TV, Radio, Online)
Philadelphia Eagles v Cleveland Browns
3 Things To Watch In Browns Versus Bears
Browns Nation News And Notes (8/27/22)

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

How To Watch Browns Vs. Bears (TV, Radio, Online)

No more pages to load