Browns Nation News And Notes (8/28/22)

It is Sunday, August 28, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns 2022 preseason games are officially over.

The Chicago Bears defeated the Browns on Saturday evening by the score of 21-20 dropping the Browns to 1-2 in the preseason.

Preseason matters to no one except the Baltimore Ravens who delight in their lengthy preseason win record.

News from the Browns vs. Bears game tops the headlines on this Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Postgame Injury Updates

Safety Grant Delpit, offensive lineman Wyatt Teller, and defensive end Chris Odom were injured during the game.

Delpit injured his hip while Teller and Odom both have knee injuries.

After the game, Coach Stefanski did not appear overly concerned about the long-term impact of Delpit and Teller’s injuries; he indicated both should be ready for Week 1.

Kevin Stefanski says he’s optimistic that S Grant Delpit (hip) and RG Wyatt Teller (knee) will be good to go for Week 1 after leaving game with injuries tonight #Browns — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) August 28, 2022

There is no news regarding Odom who required a cart to get off the field.

Browns DE Chris Odom is being carted off with an injury to his left knee. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) August 28, 2022

2. How Good Is This Team?

While starters played, it was far from a complete roster of starters on both sides of the ball so it is really difficult to judge this team.

The first-team offense was never on the field so Jacoby Brissett did not have Amari Cooper, Kareem Hunt, or Nick Chubb to rely on.

browns don’t look great without Nick Chubb, Myles Garrett, Amari Cooper, Denzel Ward, Kareem Hunt, Jack Conklin & Greg Newsome … who would of thought — Quincy Carrier (@Kwen_C) August 28, 2022

Anthony Schwartz did log playing time, and unfortunately only caught one pass out of six possible targets.

By my count…Anthony Schwartz recorded 6 drops in 3 preseason games. 👀 I think he's officially on the #Browns "Roster Bubble". — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) August 28, 2022

Despite a subpar preseason, the Browns appear steadfast in keeping Schwartz on the roster.

Fans thinking that he might be cut on Tuesday in the final round of roster cuts will be bitterly disappointed as Mary Kay Cabot reported in the postgame that the Browns have no intention of cutting Schwartz.

#Browns Stefanski said Anthony Schwartz is not in jeopardy of getting cut — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 28, 2022

3. New Episode Of Building The Browns Drops Today

The latest episode of Building the Browns drops at 11:30 AM EDT today.

It is Episode 7 which is entitled “Training Camp Part 2”.

Happy Sunday Browns fans!