Fans React To Recent Browns’ Coaching Changes

The Cleveland Browns are making moves.

Following a heartbreaking and disappointing end to this emotional season, and with QB Deshaun Watson expected to be at full strength to begin the upcoming campaign, the team is shaking up Kevin Stefanski’s offensive staff.

According to a report by Josina Anderson, the team has fired RB coach Stump Mitchell (via Ian Rapoport).

The original report stated that TE coach T.C. McCartney and OC Alex Van Pelt will also be fired.

Needless to say, that prompted plenty of reactions on social media, with most fans disagreeing with Stump’s dismissal.

A little surprised about Stump, and Van Pelt tells me no major changes are happening to staff if I had to guess — Chef Zae (@ChefZae23) January 17, 2024

Stump is a legend man. Cleveland will miss him — Dannnnielll (@DaniniThaPanini) January 17, 2024

All three did great work, this is a bizarre move — Anthony Russo (@Anthony_Russo97) January 17, 2024

Stump is a great person. People in Cleveland will be sad without him — CodingNerds COG (@CodingnerdsCog) January 17, 2024

Van Pelt is also the team’s quarterbacks coach, but he’s not calling plays, which is perhaps why he could be considered expendable as the franchise looks to revamp its offense ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Even so, it’s worth noting that this team managed to win 11 games and reach the wild card round despite having four different starting quarterbacks and missing most of their starting offensive tackles.

The Browns should look to build from this momentum and make sure to keep this locker room intact, as the players rallied together and developed a strong rapport.

Things didn’t go their way in the end, but they showed that they had more than enough to compete at the highest level.