Fans React To Recent Browns’ Coaching Changes

By

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are making moves.

Following a heartbreaking and disappointing end to this emotional season, and with QB Deshaun Watson expected to be at full strength to begin the upcoming campaign, the team is shaking up Kevin Stefanski’s offensive staff.

According to a report by Josina Anderson, the team has fired RB coach Stump Mitchell (via Ian Rapoport).

The original report stated that TE coach T.C. McCartney and OC Alex Van Pelt will also be fired.

Needless to say, that prompted plenty of reactions on social media, with most fans disagreeing with Stump’s dismissal.

Van Pelt is also the team’s quarterbacks coach, but he’s not calling plays, which is perhaps why he could be considered expendable as the franchise looks to revamp its offense ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Even so, it’s worth noting that this team managed to win 11 games and reach the wild card round despite having four different starting quarterbacks and missing most of their starting offensive tackles.

The Browns should look to build from this momentum and make sure to keep this locker room intact, as the players rallied together and developed a strong rapport.

Things didn’t go their way in the end, but they showed that they had more than enough to compete at the highest level.

Ernesto Cova
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Comments

  1. sundheimer says

    My question is who’s making the offensive calls? Why isn’t he getting fired? I thought you hired an offensive coordinator to call offensive calls. Hate to say it, Stefanski is not the guy. He did a good job for the most part this year. Lots of injuries I understand. But what teams don’t have injuries?

