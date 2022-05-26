Fans React To The Browns’ OTA Highlights

Cleveland Browns OTAs concluded on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

Fans enjoyed watching the 2022 Browns and had plenty of opinions on social media about what they saw.

Here are a few of the highlights.

1. The Watson Vs. Mayfield Debate

Deshaun Watson and Baker Mayfield will be compared throughout the season.

Even though Mayfield was not present at OTAs, fans still talked about the differences between the two quarterbacks.

Deshaun Watson is such an upgrade over Baker Mayfield. I know it’s just OTAs but you can just see it the #Browns truly have an elite quarterback now. pic.twitter.com/ctOkjbxtTI — Tyler Johnson (@T_johnson_TJ) May 25, 2022

Watson is considered the better of the two in terms of having an “elite” arm which Cameron Savage noted.

He also throws the ball with more ease.

He’s so much better than Baker. This is a beautiful site to see #Browns — Cameron Savage (@CamSlamSavage) May 25, 2022

The difference in arm strength is very noticeable. The ease at which he threw that is night and day compared to Baker, who’d need to use a lot more energy and body to get it there. — Mr. Johnny (@StreetWiseEA) May 25, 2022

Mr. Johnny noted that Mayfield required “a lot more energy and body” to throw.

2. Hunt’s Legs Are Insane

Phillip Bentle recorded the funniest observation of the day.

Jesus @Kareemhunt7 save some thigh and calf muscle for the rest of us. Wouldn’t want to tackle that backfield — phillip bentle (@portapus) May 25, 2022

Noting how big Kareem Hunt‘s legs looked, he said:

“Jesus @Kareemhunt7 save some thigh and calf muscle for the rest of us. Wouldn’t want to tackle that backfield.”

3. Hooray Clowney Is Back!

Jadeveon Clowney went straight from signing his one-year deal to OTAs, and fans could not love it more.

Finally ,but it should have been 2 year contract,because I don't want to go through this next year — Jeff Piva (@JeffPiva) May 26, 2022

Jeff Piva pointed out what many fans were thinking when he wrote:

“Finally, but it should have been 2 year contract, because I don’t want to go through this next year.”

AMEN!

A Cautionary Word

Despite liking what they saw, some fans were not ready to go all-in on their excitement for the 2022 Browns just yet.

OUFtball does not want anyone to get ahead of themselves.

Anyone who judges a QB in shorts and t shirt….you know nothing — OUFtball (@OUftball) May 25, 2022

He wrote:

“Anyone who judges a QB in shorts and t shirt…. you know nothing”

That is a direct way of saying there is no contact yet; this represents a superstar edition of throw and catch.

Hold off on the enthusiasm until September when hard-fought victories during the regular season warrant it.

I want to see him win the playoffs before calling him elite. But yeah, he's definitely an upgrade over Mayfield. — TG (@TG_Dilipan) May 25, 2022

Twitter user TG is holding off on the praise for Watson, in particular, until he wins playoff games.

That is a fair measure that in the best case scenario is months away.