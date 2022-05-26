Browns Nation

Fans React To The Browns’ OTA Highlights

By

(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

Cleveland Browns OTAs concluded on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

Fans enjoyed watching the 2022 Browns and had plenty of opinions on social media about what they saw.

Here are a few of the highlights.

 

1. The Watson Vs. Mayfield Debate

Deshaun Watson and Baker Mayfield will be compared throughout the season.

Even though Mayfield was not present at OTAs, fans still talked about the differences between the two quarterbacks.

Watson is considered the better of the two in terms of having an “elite” arm which Cameron Savage noted.

He also throws the ball with more ease.

Mr. Johnny noted that Mayfield required “a lot more energy and body” to throw.

 

2. Hunt’s Legs Are Insane

Phillip Bentle recorded the funniest observation of the day.

Noting how big Kareem Hunt‘s legs looked, he said:

“Jesus @Kareemhunt7 save some thigh and calf muscle for the rest of us. Wouldn’t want to tackle that backfield.”

 

3. Hooray Clowney Is Back!

Jadeveon Clowney went straight from signing his one-year deal to OTAs, and fans could not love it more.

Jeff Piva pointed out what many fans were thinking when he wrote:

“Finally, but it should have been 2 year contract, because I don’t want to go through this next year.”

AMEN!

 

A Cautionary Word

Despite liking what they saw, some fans were not ready to go all-in on their excitement for the 2022 Browns just yet.

OUFtball does not want anyone to get ahead of themselves.

He wrote:

“Anyone who judges a QB in shorts and t shirt…. you know nothing”

That is a direct way of saying there is no contact yet; this represents a superstar edition of throw and catch.

Hold off on the enthusiasm until September when hard-fought victories during the regular season warrant it.

Twitter user TG is holding off on the praise for Watson, in particular, until he wins playoff games.

That is a fair measure that in the best case scenario is months away.

 

