Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / What Are Expectations For TE Harrison Bryant This Season?

What Are Expectations For TE Harrison Bryant This Season?

By

Cleveland Browns tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 30, 2020, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

With all of the hoopla surrounding Cleveland Browns‘ tight end David Njoku getting the franchise tag and presumably a hefty contract extension, fans could be sleeping on other tight ends on the Browns roster.

One of the notable tight ends to watch is Harrison Bryant.

Bryant enters his third season, and this could be his breakout year.

What are the realistic expectations for Bryant?

 

1. More Snaps

Last season, Bryant played in 39% of the offensive snaps.

That was down from 2020 when he was involved in 59% of the offensive snaps.

Given that we have been hearing about Coach Stefanski’s propensity for multiple tight end schemes and have not seen it consistently, we are likely to see more multiple tight end schemes this year especially since the Browns are a little inexperienced at wide receiver.

Behind Amari Cooper, only Donovan Peoples-Jones has the same years of experience as Bryant.

Then, there is Anthony Schwartz who is entering his second season.

It remains to be seen what the plan is for veteran Jakeem Grant who can be utilized on both special teams and at wide receiver.

Regardless, Bryant is a tall and sturdy tight end with good hands so he should be involved more in the Browns’ 2022 offense.

 

2. More Receptions

Last season, Bryant had 28 targets; that was down from 2020 when he had 38.

Both are low numbers that should be higher in 2022.

Of those targets, he caught 21 in 2021 so he had a 75% catch rate.

While it is true that Njoku had nearly twice as many targets in 2021 (53), his catch percentage was less than Bryant’s at 67.9%.

Bryant makes plays when the ball is thrown to him so the Browns will lean on him for more receptions this season.

 

3. More Touchdowns

Bryant has been consistent in his first two seasons, scoring three touchdowns each season for a career total of six.

Given his targets and catch percentage, the Browns need to get the ball to him more often in the red zone or scoring situations.

He executes well.

Njoku only had four touchdowns last season with nearly twice as many targets.

The Browns have an untapped talent in Harrison Bryant and despite Njoku locking up the TE1 role, there is plenty of upside and opportunity for Bryant in this offense.

 

Conclusion

You could argue that the Browns TE2 has been more successful in recent years.

David Njoku’s stats were comparable and sometimes superior to Austin Hooper‘s in the last two seasons.

With Njoku moving up to TE1, could the same trend extend to Bryant?

Bryant and the Browns’ new QB1 Deshaun Watson are getting reps at OTAs while Njoku sits out awaiting his contract extension.

It is evident that they already have chemistry so time will tell what that could mean for Bryant in 2022.

 

 

Recent News

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns plays against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Predicting Where Baker Mayfield Will Land
Peter Schrager poses for photos on the red carpet at the NFL Honors on February 2, 2019 at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, GA.
Peter Schrager Says 1 Team Makes Too Much Sense For Mayfield
Cleveland Browns center Nick Harris (53) on the field during drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 29, 2020, at the at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio.
Nick Harris Ready To Step Into Starter Role For Browns

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Predicting Where Baker Mayfield Will Land

No more pages to load