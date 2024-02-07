Fans React To Touching Myles Garrett Gesture With Fan

The Cleveland Browns have a leader, on and off the field.

Myles Garrett continues to be a pillar of the community, doubling down on his commitment to the city and the fans whenever he has an opportunity to do so.

Notably, that was on full display again recently, as a clip of him reaching out to a young Browns fan with a brain tumor went viral.

Garrett claimed to be a fellow dinosaur fan just like her, revealing his favorite species and sending her love and his best wishes.

Needless to say, it didn’t take long before this heartwarming gesture caught the eye of the internet, with fans — even some from opposing teams — reaching out to him to give him his flowers.

This is what makes you a special person! Mad Respect 🙏 🫡 — Brad #D4L (@Browns19801) February 6, 2024

How is it possible to be that great of a player and an even better person. #dpoy — t (@TFenander96) February 6, 2024

Always one of my favorite athlete/human on this Earth (and I don’t really care for the Browns). Keep being you Myles! — Greg Baker (@JFB8) February 6, 2024

Elite of elite football player… even better human!! ♥️💯 — Jeremy Manson (@jsmanson11) February 6, 2024

Steelers fan here class act! ❤️ — Katie dodson (@katielaceupxx) February 7, 2024

Garrett is one of the best players in the league, and this kind of thing also proves why he’s one of the faces of the game right now.

He’s the leading candidate to win the AP Defensive Player of the Year award this season, competing with the Dallas Cowboys’ DaRon Bland and Micah Parsons, Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt, and Las Vegas Raiders DE Maxx Crosby.

His stats might not be the most impressive among this group of players, but he definitely made a bigger impact on the field than any other defensive player in the game.

Then again, even if he doesn’t win this award, he’s already won in life, and he’ll always be one of the most beloved and respected members of the community.