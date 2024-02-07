Browns Nation

Fans React To Touching Myles Garrett Gesture With Fan

By

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after their win against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have a leader, on and off the field.

Myles Garrett continues to be a pillar of the community, doubling down on his commitment to the city and the fans whenever he has an opportunity to do so.

Notably, that was on full display again recently, as a clip of him reaching out to a young Browns fan with a brain tumor went viral.

Garrett claimed to be a fellow dinosaur fan just like her, revealing his favorite species and sending her love and his best wishes.

Needless to say, it didn’t take long before this heartwarming gesture caught the eye of the internet, with fans — even some from opposing teams — reaching out to him to give him his flowers.

Garrett is one of the best players in the league, and this kind of thing also proves why he’s one of the faces of the game right now.

He’s the leading candidate to win the AP Defensive Player of the Year award this season, competing with the Dallas Cowboys’ DaRon Bland and Micah Parsons, Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt, and Las Vegas Raiders DE Maxx Crosby.

His stats might not be the most impressive among this group of players, but he definitely made a bigger impact on the field than any other defensive player in the game.

Then again, even if he doesn’t win this award, he’s already won in life, and he’ll always be one of the most beloved and respected members of the community.

