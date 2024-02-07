NFL Hall Of Famer Shares Major Myles Garrett Endorsement

Browns Nation

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ season didn’t end the way the fans hoped, but it was far from a failure.

It was an emotional roller-coaster, but it also showed that this defense isn’t that far behind in terms of championship contention.

Needless to say, a lot of that has to do with Myles Garrett.

Garrett had the best season of his career, and is the leading candidate to finally take home the AP Defensive Player of the Year award.

At least, he has John Randle’s vote.

Talking to the Akron Beacon Journal, the Hall of Famer defensive tackle told Nate Ulrich how in awe he was of Garrett’s performance and development this season.

“When you talk about 2024 players, hey, Myles Garrett’s that guy,” Randle said.

Garrett posted some solid stats this season, logging 42 tackles, 17 of those for loss.

He forced four fumbles and recovered one, had 30 quarterback hits, and three passes defensed in just 16 appearances.

On top of that, he joined Randle and five other players as the only guys to get a least ten sacks in six consecutive seasons, with Bruce Smith, Reggie White, Lawrence Taylor, DeMarcus Ware, and Jared Allen rounding out the list.

Even so, some people still criticized him for his apparent lack of production at the end of the season, making fun of him for not logging a sack, and comparing his stats with T.J. Watt’s.

With that in mind, Randle gave him a piece of advice.

“It’s not always going to be about you,” Randle said. “It’s going to be about your supporting cast because that’s going to help you get there. It’s almost like a Batman or Robin.”

Defensive Player of the Year or not, Garrett has established himself as the leader of this organization, and his best football is still ahead of him.

Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

