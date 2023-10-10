Fans Receive Big Update On Myles Garrett’s Injury

The Cleveland Browns need Myles Garrett to be at his best if they want to stand a chance to win the division.

That’s particularly true when you take into account the fact that the San Francisco 49ers will be in town on Sunday for a must-win game off the BYE week.

And that’s also why the fans can get a breath of fresh air in relief after watching him practice normally (via Fred Greetham).

#Browns Myles Garrett was practicing after wearing a boot after the Ravens game on his foot pic.twitter.com/Pglc60FvHG — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) October 9, 2023

Garrett was listed as day-to-day after suffering a foot injury vs. the Baltimore Ravens, but he’s no longer wearing a protective boot and didn’t look limited in any sort or way in practice.

The Browns had an extra week to prepare for arguably the toughest game on their schedule.

The Niners have looked like the best team in the league by a significant margin thus far, and they have a plethora of weapons on the offensive side of the field.

Jim Schwartz’s defense has ranked among the best in most major categories.

They weren’t at their best vs. the Baltimore Ravens, but there’s only so much they could do after being on the field for so long due to the team’s offensive struggles.

Needless to say, Myles Garrett and Za’Darius Smith will be key to putting pressure on Brock Purdy and trying to give the offense a better chance to pull off the big upset.

It’s time to make a statement and silence the doubters once and for all, and the table is set for that.