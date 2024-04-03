Field Yates’ Latest Mock Draft Has Browns Picking RB At No. 54

Everybody associated with the Cleveland Browns wishes the best for Nick Chubb in his latest injury rehab.

But Browns GM Andrew Berry hedged his bets by signing D’Onta Foreman this year, who proved himself as a fill-in for Christian McCaffrey in the past.

Cleveland still has Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong on the roster, and they added pass catcher Nyheim Hines.

That didn’t stop ESPN’s Field Yates from bucking popular opinion with his most recent mock draft (via Get Up on Twitter).

As shared by ESPN’s “Get Up,” Yates projected the Browns to select a running back with their first pick.

Yates thinks former Florida State running back Trey Benson answers important concerns about Chubb’s health.

He calls Benson “a missed tackle waiting to happen” while also citing his speed and pass-catching traits.

That sounds pretty much like a Chubb clone and a perfect answer if Chubb’s knee isn’t 100 percent by Week 1 next season.

Berry already signed Foreman as a solid veteran backup to slide into the RB2 role.

After the Carolina Panthers traded McCaffrey in 2022, Foreman ran for over 900 yards over the final 11 games.

There is not a lot of other mileage on Foreman, but Yates still thinks Berry will opt for a longer-term solution.

Benson would be the first running back off the board in Yates’ scenario.

This year’s draft pool is ultra-deep in wide receivers, and Yates has 11 selected before the Browns’ pick in the second round.

But Yates believes Cleveland’s slate of promising receivers behind Amari Cooper and Jerry Jeudy is solid enough.

