Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, April 3, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Field Yates’ Latest Mock Draft Has Browns Picking RB At No. 54

Field Yates’ Latest Mock Draft Has Browns Picking RB At No. 54

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Former Florida State RB Trey Benson
Trey Benson (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

 

Everybody associated with the Cleveland Browns wishes the best for Nick Chubb in his latest injury rehab.

But Browns GM Andrew Berry hedged his bets by signing D’Onta Foreman this year, who proved himself as a fill-in for Christian McCaffrey in the past.

Cleveland still has Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong on the roster, and they added pass catcher Nyheim Hines.

That didn’t stop ESPN’s Field Yates from bucking popular opinion with his most recent mock draft (via Get Up on Twitter).

As shared by ESPN’s “Get Up,” Yates projected the Browns to select a running back with their first pick.

Yates thinks former Florida State running back Trey Benson answers important concerns about Chubb’s health.

He calls Benson “a missed tackle waiting to happen” while also citing his speed and pass-catching traits.

That sounds pretty much like a Chubb clone and a perfect answer if Chubb’s knee isn’t 100 percent by Week 1 next season.

Berry already signed Foreman as a solid veteran backup to slide into the RB2 role.

After the Carolina Panthers traded McCaffrey in 2022, Foreman ran for over 900 yards over the final 11 games.

There is not a lot of other mileage on Foreman, but Yates still thinks Berry will opt for a longer-term solution.

Benson would be the first running back off the board in Yates’ scenario.

This year’s draft pool is ultra-deep in wide receivers, and Yates has 11 selected before the Browns’ pick in the second round.

But Yates believes Cleveland’s slate of promising receivers behind Amari Cooper and Jerry Jeudy is solid enough.

NEXT:  Analyst Reveals Browns 'Likely' Moves To Bolster The Defense
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Pat Opperman
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Pat Opperman
Contributor at Browns Nation
Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join The Cold Wire Community! Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up to join the Cold Wire community!

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Reveals Browns 'Likely' Moves To Bolster The Defense

16 mins ago

Cleveland Browns DE Ogbo Okoronkwo

Ogbo Okoronkwo Sets High Expectations For Next Season

26 mins ago

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston Gets Honest On Difficulties Of Being An NFL QB

47 mins ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome

Greg Newsome II Welcomes Latest Browns Addition

1 hour ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

Top WR Prospect Appears To Be In Cleveland

15 hours ago

Justin Hardee #34 of the New York Jets congratulates Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after the game at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Justin Hardee Sends Big Message After Signing With Browns

16 hours ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former NFL Player Lauds 'Great Signing' For The Browns

19 hours ago

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs #15 of the Cleveland Browns runs for a first down during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Josh Dobbs Speaks On Journey From Browns To 49ers

19 hours ago

atson #4 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a win over the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Announces Big Event In Cleveland

19 hours ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 20, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

New Browns RB Reveals He's Been Working Out With Nick Chubb

24 hours ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Are Signing Notable Special Teamer

1 day ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

Former Browns Defender Describes Rivalry With Steelers

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

Analyst Offers Explanation To Browns Additions To QB Room This Offseason

2 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns returner Eric Metcalf

Eric Metcalf Has Clear Opinion On New NFL rule

3 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns returner Josh Cribbs

Josh Cribbs Makes Strong Statement On New Kickoff Rule

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns stadium

Former Browns player Has A Preference For Cleveland Stadium Plans

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Kevin Stefanski Has Strong Belief About Deshaun Watson Next Season

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Numbers Show Browns Leaders Have Created A Competitive Team Since 2020

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns DL Quinton Jefferson

Browns Celebrate Offseason Addition On Special Day

3 days ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 10: Sauce Gardner speaks onstage during Verizon’s “Run the Playlist Live” at Super Bowl LVIII on February 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Sauce Gardner Names Browns WR Among The Best In The NFL

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Andrew Berry Reveals Why Browns Added Surprising QB

4 days ago

cleveland browns draft

PFF Shares Latest Mock Draft For Browns

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper Leads The NFL In Impressive WR Category

4 days ago

browns helmets

Analyst Notes A 'Sign Of Maturity' From Browns This Offseason

4 days ago

Browns Nation