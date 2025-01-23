Former Browns Coach Admits He Was Shocked When He Was Fired

The Cleveland Browns underwent a significant overhaul of their offensive coaching staff last offseason, with run game coordinator and running backs coach Stump Mitchell among those shown the door.

The team made sweeping changes, parting ways with offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, tight ends coach T.C. McCartney, and Mitchell, signaling a major strategic shift for the organization.

Browns legend Hanford Dixon reached out to Mitchell, probing his thoughts on the unexpected dismissal.

Mitchell didn’t shy away from the raw emotions, admitting he was initially stunned by the developments.

The first blow came when McCartney informed him about his own departure, quickly followed by head coach Kevin Stefanski’s meeting to discuss Mitchell’s future.

“Well, I was shocked first of all when TC came in and told me that he wasn’t going to be the tight ends coach anymore, that he had been released. And shortly after that, Kevin (Stefanski) came in in my office and said he wanted to go in a different direction as well. So it’s fine,” Mitchell candidly shared.

Drawing from his extensive coaching background, including head coaching roles at two HBCUs, Mitchell approached the situation with a seasoned perspective.

He’s no stranger to navigating challenging professional landscapes, having previously made tough decisions to elevate struggling programs.

Mitchell demonstrated a nuanced understanding of coaching accountability.

He candidly acknowledged moments where on-field execution fell short – like a dropped screen pass against the Atlanta Falcons or a costly penalty during a critical play against the Detroit Lions.

While these mishaps ultimately reflected on his coaching performance, Mitchell accepted Stefanski’s decision with professional grace.

