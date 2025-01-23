Analyst Believes Browns Only Have 3 Options With First-Round Pick

The Cleveland Browns are navigating a promising draft strategy with the second overall pick, positioning themselves to potentially land an elite talent who could transform the team’s trajectory.

While quarterback remains a critical need, the organization seems open to exploring veteran options through free agency, which could dramatically reshape their draft approach.

If the Browns pivot to securing a quarterback via free agency, their draft strategy might shift toward selecting a dynamic playmaker at another position.

However, not all positions are equally appealing to the team’s strategists. Browns analyst Garrett Bush recently offered candid insights during the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” emphatically ruling out certain draft considerations.

“There are certain people I’m completely out on,” Bush declared. “Do not talk to me about a left tackle, and do not talk to me about no defensive tackle. Get up off my line. You better come away with Abdul Carter, Travis Hunter, or a quarterback. Leave the rest of that stuff alone.”

Enter Travis Hunter, the NCAA’s latest Heisman Trophy winner, who has captured the attention of draft experts nationwide.

ESPN’s veteran draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has already projected Hunter to the Cleveland Browns in his first mock draft, recognizing the player’s extraordinary two-way capabilities.

Hunter’s unprecedented achievement of becoming the first defensive player to win the Heisman since Charles Woodson in 1997 has elevated his draft stock.

His rare talent for dominating on both offense and defense has transformed him into a college football phenomenon, making him an intriguing prospect for teams seeking versatile game-changers.

As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, the Cleveland Browns find themselves at a fascinating crossroads.

NEXT:

Analyst Believes 1 Free Agent QB Could Be 'Perfect' Option For Browns