Former Browns Coach Has Clear Message About Kevin Stefanski Changes

By

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski
Kevin Stefanski (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Former Cleveland Browns running backs coach Stump Mitchell didn’t get much camera time in his four seasons here.

He is making up for it with a wide range of media appearances since Kevin Stefanski dismissed him, and Mitchell has had nothing but positive things to share about the Browns’ situation.

Among the topics he weighed in on is Stefanski’s play-calling duties, as shared by the BIGPLAY Cleveland Show on Twitter.

Stefanski has often drawn the ire of fans as being too stubborn to change his sideline role.

Especially when the offense looks predictable or slow, fans are quick to petition for a new playcaller.

Mitchell is having none of that conversation.

“I would not give up play calling if I was Kevin. I think he is one of the best I’ve ever been around.”

And Stump has been around, as he seeks his sixth NFL coaching job in a 43-year playing and coaching football life.

But Mitchell also offered a critique of how Stefanski could be even better in 2024.

He told the BIGPLAY’s Nick Pedone that the head coach can change how he calls plays for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Calling plays like Stefanski used to call for Kirk Cousins and recently for Joe Flacco would serve the Browns well.

Watson is a former passing champion, posting over 4,800 yards in the 2020 season.

Mitchell believes Watson can run the offense Stefanski used over the Joe Flacco stretch.

He says there is no need to adapt to the player if the player is willing and able to adapt to the Stefanski offense.

That’s not the usual manner of doing things, but Mitchell believes Watson can thrive in that kind of attack.

Pat Opperman
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Pat Opperman
Contributor at Browns Nation
Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith.

