Stump Mitchell Has Clear Message About Browns QB Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns had to change the plan multiple times in 2023.

With as many as four different starting quarterbacks, the team had to dig deep into its bag to try and adjust the offense to the best of its abilities.

Ironically, the best offensive display came with Joe Flacco under center.

Flacco is a pure passer.

He was slanging the pigskin downfield, making the most of physical specimens like Amari Cooper and David Njoku.

Nonetheless, former Browns RB coach Stump Mitchell believes the team shouldn’t change its offensive approach now that Deshaun Watson sill be back next season (via BIGPLAY Cleveland Show on Twitter).

Should the Browns change their offense for next year?🤔 "The offense that we displayed with Joe Flacco is really the offense we can display with Deshaun." -Former RB Coach Stump Mitchell ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/eMB9iPvcNg — BIGPLAY Cleveland Show (@BIGPLAYCLEshow) January 23, 2024

Talking on the “BIGPLAY Cleveland Show”, Mitchell claimed that the team could and should display the same offense with Watson as they did with Joe Flacco.

He believes that Watson is a passer first and foremost, reminding everyone that he actually led the league in passing yards once.

Stump states that Watson is still going to run because he knows how to scramble and turn broken plays into big gains, but he’s a passer first.

The Browns’ offense should be way more proficient with Nick Chubb back on the field, assuming he didn’t miss a step after suffering the second major injury of his career.

Mitchell does have a valid point right there.

Watson has proven to be more than capable of pushing the football down the field.

He’s got a strong arm and is an accurate deep-ball passer.

Perhaps the team should stop trying to make him a dual-threat QB and just exploit his best traits to the best of his capacity.