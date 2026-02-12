Former Browns Coach Has Landed A New Job

The Cleveland Browns are set to undergo a lot of change this offseason, especially with new head coach Todd Monken in the building. With a new head coach often comes a new staff, and Monken’s staff is gradually taking shape.

The downside of that is having to watch some good coaches go out the door as they don’t align with the new regime. A few years ago, the Browns watched an intriguing young coach walk out the door, though he recently landed a new job. Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports recently shared on X that former Browns coach Ryan Cordell has been promoted.

After working for the Minnesota Vikings for the past four years in various capacities, he has been promoted to tight ends coach.

“The Vikings are expected to name Ryan Cordell as their new tight ends coach, sources tell @CBSSports. Has worked for Minnesota the last four years and had been game management coordinator/passing game specialist. Now expected to be promoted to tight ends coach,” Zenitz posted on X.

The #Vikings are expected to name Ryan Cordell as their new tight ends coach, sources tell @CBSSports. Has worked for Minnesota the last four years and had been game management coordinator/passing game specialist. Now expected to be promoted to tight ends coach. pic.twitter.com/7IEU4OQ8r5 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 12, 2026

Prior to joining the Vikings in 2022, Cordell spent three seasons with the Browns and served as the team’s interim running backs coach for the final 10 games of the 2021 season. During that 10-game span, Nick Chubb ran for over 125 yards three times, and D’Ernest Johnson even ripped off 123 yards rushing in the season finale.

Just like the Browns, the Vikings’ coaching staff is seeing a major shakeup this offseason as well, alongside head coach Kevin O’Connell. They have already seen seven different assistant coaches leave this offseason, including former Cleveland Browns head coach Mike Pettine, who served as an offensive assistant under O’Connell.

Minnesota’s tight ends took a step back in 2025, and every young quarterback’s favorite target is a tight end, as Browns fans saw with Shedeur Sanders and Harold Fannin Jr. Hopefully for the Vikings, Cordell can help out J.J. McCarthy by working closely with star tight end T.J. Hockenson, who has been hampered by injuries in recent years.

NEXT:

Analyst Names 3 Browns Players Who Could Be Trade Candidates