Browns’ New Coaching Staff Addition Has People Talking

Beyond what a head coach brings to the table, his most important attribute may be his ability to build an effective staff. That includes high-profile coordinators, but it also depends on other lesser-known roles as well.

Since being hired by the Cleveland Browns, new head coach Todd Monken has been drawing positive reviews for the staff he has built so far. Most of them are offensive assistants he worked with as the Baltimore Ravens’ offensive coordinator for the past three seasons, such as new Browns OC Travis Switzer and veteran offensive line coach George Warhop.

However, another new coaching staff addition from Baltimore has people talking, as analyst Daryl Ruiter said game management specialist Daniel Stern has “everyone’s attention.”

“The Daniel Stern hire has got everyone’s attention. The separator is the offensive staff that Monken is putting together. I don’t know that (other finalists) Nate Scheelhaase or Grant Udinski, their Rolodexes are that deep,” Ruiter said.

Stern’s title with the Ravens was director of football strategy (he was also an assistant quarterbacks coach). As part of his role, he would advise head coach John Harbaugh on in-game clock and game management, and on coach’s challenges. He also specialized in situational football and NFL playing rules and officiating.

NFL insider Peter Schrager was raving about Stern years ago, which pre-dates Monken’s arrival on Harbaugh’s staff. However, the older coach and younger assistant clearly developed a bond and trust factor working together for the Ravens.

The Browns did not have a similarly titled assistant on their existing staff. After struggling in those areas under former head coach Kevin Stefanski, it could be a noticeable upgrade to Cleveland’s game-day performance.

It is all part of a concerted effort to improve the Browns’ woeful offense of recent years. In addition to Switzer and Warhop, Monken is also bringing Danny Breyer from Baltimore to be Cleveland’s passing game coordinator, and he is adding Mike Bajakian as quarterbacks coach after the two previously worked together with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This familiarity should be a great benefit to Monken as one of the oldest first-time NFL head coaches in history, and make his transition to the top job somewhat easier.

