Former Browns Coach Has Landed A New Job

To say that the Cleveland Browns had a disappointing season in 2024 would be a huge understatement.

Deshaun Watson’s play set the team back over and over, and it was impossible to make a case for him to remain the starter.

Nevertheless, to be fair, the offensive line didn’t do him any favors.

Andy Dickerson had some big shoes to fill, as he was hired to replace the legendary Bill Callahan as the team’s offensive line coach.

One doesn’t have to be a football savant to realize that things didn’t work out with him at the helm, and the Browns let him go after just one season.

Fortunately for him, it didn’t take long before he found a new job in the league.

As reported by Michael Silver on X, Dickerson will now be reunited with his mentor, Pete Carroll.

Andy Dickerson, formerly the Browns and Seahawks OL coach, is joining Pete Carroll's Raiders staff as assistant OL coach. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) February 11, 2025

He will be the Las Vegas Raiders’ assistant offensive line coach.

The Browns, on the other hand, turned their attention to college to find their new offensive line coach.

They hired former Rice head coach Mike Bloomgren, who was recently fired from his position.

Bloomgren will look to revamp an offensive line that left a lot to be desired last season.

He will likely have to do so with some new players, as the Browns need to become younger and more robust to ensure the safety of whoever they have on the field.

Otherwise, he might need to perform a miracle.

