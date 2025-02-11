Former Browns Executive Takes A Jab At Jimmy Haslam

Joe Banner was the CEO of the Cleveland Browns from 2012-2013, a short-lived tenure during some of the franchise’s darkest days.

After Banner didn’t work out, the Browns have tried out a few others at the position, but they seem to be excited about their current regime despite the on-field product not being as strong as they’d like.

The team has struggled to be consistent on the field, and in a recent post on X, Banner indicated that he could have provided more stability to the Browns if he had been given time to do so.

Eagles current GM & president as well scouts, analytics people, cap people, PR, business people etc I hired Chiefs the HC, GM, president all 3 coordinators position coaches & analytics people & philosophy of cap & team building as well Too bad only got 1 yr at Browns — Joe Banner (@JoeBanner13) February 9, 2025

Re-hashing old wounds might not be in his best interest from a professional standpoint, but Banner is standing on these comments.

In this X post, Banner also implied that the people he hired have worked out with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs embody many of the principles he tried to implement during his tenure with the Browns.

He’s been away from the team for more than a decade, and some fans are confused as to why he is taking shots at the Browns.

The Browns have a lot of changes to make over the next few years if they want to be competitive, but anything can happen if they get lucky in the draft and free agency.

It will be interesting to see if the Browns make any big moves when free agency starts, hoping to build this team from the ground up.

