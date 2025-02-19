Former Browns Coach Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Has Failed

The Cleveland Browns’ disappointing 3-14 season left many questions unanswered, but the team’s leadership structure appears set for 2025.

HC Kevin Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry will continue at the helm, with quarterback Deshaun Watson expected to miss most of the season in 2025.

However, Watson’s recovery from Achilles surgery adds uncertainty to his role, compounding the existing concerns about the disconnect between him and Stefanski’s offensive system.

The relationship between Watson and Stefanski’s play-calling never found its footing, even when Watson was healthy early in the season.

Former Browns running backs coach Stump Mitchell recently offered revealing insights into this dynamic during his appearance on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.”

Mitchell identified a fundamental flaw in Stefanski’s approach: the head coach’s decision to modify his established system to accommodate Watson’s playing style.

Rather than maintaining the successful framework used with previous quarterbacks, Stefanski attempted to craft a specialized offense around Watson.

Mitchell drew a contrast with Andy Reid’s approach in Kansas City, where Patrick Mahomes thrives within an established system.

“What Kevin failed to do was be the best that he could be,” Mitchell explained. “……Deshaun led the league in passing, you know. But all Kevin needed to do was call the system that he operated with Baker and the other guys and not treat Deshaun like he was special, but just appreciate the fact that he’s special.”

Former #Browns RB coach Stump Mitchell on why he didn't think the offense ever really worked for the Deshaun Watson/Kevin Stefanski combo pic.twitter.com/EO7xbw3RmL — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) February 19, 2025

Mitchell’s analysis extended beyond scheme adjustments.

He pointed out that Ken Dorsey, who had success calling plays for Jameis Winston, never got the opportunity to work with Watson in meaningful game situations.

This lack of continuity, Mitchell suggests, contributed to Watson’s struggles to find his rhythm in Cleveland’s offense.

