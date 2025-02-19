Browns Nation

Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Browns Analyst Says Top 2 QB Prospects Are ‘Grossly Overhyped’

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns need a quarterback to build around for years to come.

As such, they must make sure that whoever they get is a talent worthy of that kind of effort and commitment.

That’s why Daryl Ruiter doesn’t want them to take one at No. 2 this season.

The renowned Browns analyst took to X to claim that both Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders were grossly overhyped, which is why he doesn’t want the team to risk such a valuable pick on either of them:

“If I felt there was a QB in this draft class worthy of the No. 2 pick, I would scream from the mountaintops for Browns to pick one. These 2 QBs are grossly overhyped,” he said.

Notably, he’s not the only one who feels that way.

This is one of the least impressive quarterback classes we’ve seen in years, at least on paper.

Many scouts believe that the talent gap between the top two quarterbacks and the rest of the class isn’t that big, so why would the Browns waste such a high pick to get one when they could take a leap of faith in the second or third round?

Of course, you always want to be in a position to get the best players.

Then again, the NFL Draft class of 2026 is projected to be heavy at the quarterback position, and it might be worth the wait.

The Browns are going to go after a veteran in free agency anyway, and there are more than enough talented players near the top of the board.

And with all the needs this roster has, they might be better off flipping the pick and turning it into more draft capital.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation