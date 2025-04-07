Former Browns Coach Sends A Message About Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders is among the most polarizing prospects heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.

A lot of analysts are interested to see how he’ll turn out in the pros, wondering if the hype surrounding him is warranted.

Sanders, of course, has been propped up by his last name in pre-draft discussions, as his father was an athletic phenom who had a great career.

If he can emulate his father’s career in any way, albeit at a different position, any team in the league would be more than lucky to acquire him.

Some analysts believe Sanders is going to be a fantastic pro from the get-go, including former Cleveland Browns coach, Pat Shurmur.

Shurmur is on Deion Sanders’ staff at Colorado, and was recently asked his opinion on how Shedeur might perform in the league.

“I just think he’s super talented, if you’re a team that needs a quarterback, I think you should choose him,” Shurmur said.

Shurmur has seen what Sanders can do from first-hand experience as his coach, so he has better exposure than most about what he can do as an athlete.

College is a lot different than the NFL, of course, but some quarterbacks haven’t had any difficulty translating their game to the big leagues.

If Sanders has a relatively seamless transition and performs as well as people like Shurmur indicate, he could be a steal on draft day, either for the Browns or another team.

It will be interesting to see how everything goes down over the next few weeks, and who the Browns will ultimately select when on the clock.

