Insider Shuts Down Rumor About Browns’ No. 2 Pick

The 2025 NFL Draft is still a few weeks away, and Cleveland Browns fans are still in the dark about who the team will select with the No. 2 overall pick.

Rumors have been flying throughout the offseason, with every fan and analyst seeming to have their own thoughts about how draft day will go.

Some believe the Browns will target a quarterback, others are under the impression that they’ll go after Travis Hunter, and others think they’ll pursue Abdul Carter.

All three of these options would work for the Browns moving forward, given their team needs at many positions, but analyst Mary Kay Cabot is certain they aren’t going to hone in on Hunter, as she mentioned in a recent appearance on 92.3 “The Fan.”

“It’s probably just a little early to say 100 percent they’re going with Travis Hunter,” Cabot said.

"I still think that there is a chance that they will take Shedeur over Travis Hunter at No. 2. It's probably just a little too early to say 100 percent they're going with Travis Hunter" 📞 @MaryKayCabot w/ @RuiterWrongFAN & @NickPedone12 🏈⤵️ 🔊 Listen: https://t.co/0uPZS1PUjm pic.twitter.com/ExNUMtau4A — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) April 6, 2025

Cabot believes Shedeur Sanders is still on the table for the Browns in their pre-draft discussions, and that the team hasn’t decided on one player over another.

Sanders, of course, is among the top QB prospects on the board, and there are varying opinions about how he’ll turn out in the NFL.

His last name carries a lot of weight considering how well his father played in the league, meaning that his ceiling is much higher than most.

It will be interesting to see how the Browns move forward on draft day, and what prospect they choose to help them get out of the rut they’ve been in for a few seasons.

