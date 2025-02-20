Former Browns Coach Urges Team To Re-Sign Fan Favorite QB

Just two seasons ago, the Cleveland Browns made the playoffs.

They did so with Joe Flacco at the helm in one of the most surprising recent turn of events.

Even more surprisingly, they didn’t even reach out to him to bring him back for another season.

Many fans resented that decision, and while Flacco didn’t necessarily ball out with the Indianapolis Colts, he would’ve still been much better than all quarterbacks the Browns played last season.

That’s why former Browns RB coach Stump Mitchell believes they still have time to right that wrong.

Talking on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” Mitchell, who was around when Flacco was there, claimed that he was the guy they needed last season and that they still need right now.

He believes that he would make Joel Bitonio run it back for another season, not to mention that he would be a positive influence in the locker room and around younger quarterbacks.

Mitchell claimed that Flacco got everybody’s attention when he was there, and he helped Dorian Thompson-Robinson polish some things with his footwork.

The Browns will reportedly go after a proven veteran in free agency and a rookie in the NFL Draft.

Flacco is what he is at this point in his career, but he knows how to operate in this offense.

If they want someone to hold down the fort while they groom a younger player to take the reins, there’s a strong case to be made about Flacco being just right for that.

