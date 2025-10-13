Former Browns Defender Has Announced His Retirement

Another former Cleveland Brown has called it a career.

This time, it was DE Za’Darius Smith’s turn.

The veteran pass-rusher, who had recently signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, is now riding into the sunset.

As shown by NFL insider Ian Rapoport on X, Smith announced his decision with a lengthy post on social media.

He logged 1.5 sacks and started two of five games with his new team.

He played a season-low 17 snaps on Thursday in the loss to the New York Giants.

Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio had already discussed his role with the defense.

Perhaps he didn’t want to put up with that, and with the Eagles’ locker room in constant turmoil, he chose to walk away.

He looked like someone who could’ve made a strong impact for the struggling defending Super Bowl champions.

Smith went unsigned until after the first week of the season, which was slightly surprising, considering how well he had played for the Detroit Lions last season when Aidan Hutchinson fell with a season-ending injury.

Following some big years with the Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, and Minnesota Vikings, the Browns traded a couple of fifth-round picks to get him.

He started all 16 games in his first season with the organization, logging 27 tackles (18 solo) and 5.5 sacks.

All in all, he left Northeast Ohio with 25 appearances (all starts), 50 total tackles (33 solo), and 10.5 sacks before they traded him with a future seventh-round pick to Dan Campbell’s team in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round pick and a 2026 sixth-round pick.

NEXT:

Andrew Berry Called Out Over Major Browns Issue