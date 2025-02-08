Former Coach Names The Only Veteran QB That Can Make Browns Better

The Cleveland Browns have an entire offseason to contemplate the future of their franchise, as they have several significant decisions to address before training camp and the 2025 NFL season.

The immediate concern is what Cleveland will do with star pass rusher and defensive stalwart Myles Garrett, who recently requested a trade.

Garrett has been a good soldier over the years playing for some lackluster Browns teams, but now wants out and could get his wish assuming the team receives a haul for him.

Meanwhile, Cleveland needs to determine their options at the quarterback position since they can no longer rely on Deshaun Watson after his Achilles injury and subpar performance on the field.

With the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Browns could select a quarterback or choose to sign a bridge option in free agency.

The most popular name continues to be Kirk Cousins, whom Mike Martz, via 92.3 The Fan, believes would be the best option.

“I think Cousins could. I think he’s the guy out of all of them that I would say, yeah, he will make us better. He’s done it. He’s played at an extremely high level before,” Martz said.

Cousins signed a four-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons but may only end up playing one season as he is expected to be cut.

While Cousins had his moments last season, he clearly was still finding himself on the field.

However, given the Browns’ outlook, signing Cousins might not be a bad idea until the team can find a longer-term solution for the position.

