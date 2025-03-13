Ian Rapoport Reveals What He’s Hearing About Russell Wilson, Browns

The Browns are making the offseason quarterback carousel interesting now that Cleveland is in play for veteran quarterback Russell Wilson.

Wilson has been linked to multiple teams this offseason after his one-year stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Browns are believed to be interested in his services as a “bridge” quarterback who can serve as the starter for a potential rookie replacement.

That’s not necessarily the case, according to what NFL insider Ian Rapoport is hearing about Cleveland’s interest in the quarterback.

Rapoport said that Wilson’s visit means it’s “absolutely a possibility” for the veteran to sign with the Browns, which he believes could change the calculus for the team’s No. 2 overall selection in this year’s draft.

“They need a starting quarterback, and Kenny Pickett has a ton of experience, started plenty of games for Pittsburgh, as by the way, has Russell Wilson … If they sign him, and they have Kenny Pickett, does that decrease the possibility that they take a quarterback at (No. 2)? Perhaps it does. In my mind, it certainly would,” Rapoport said.

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: Russell Wilson is taking visits. What does it mean? pic.twitter.com/XGCWE36nsR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2025

Wilson would give the Browns a 14-year veteran who could immediately help the franchise compete.

The Browns have been linked to multiple quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft, including both of the top prospects: Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders.

Cleveland has also been named as a potential landing spot for Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Alabama’s Jalen Milroe is also considered a target for the Browns after the team’s new offensive coordinator, Tommy Rees, coached the quarterback while both were at the college level.

