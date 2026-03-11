Former Browns Lineman Signs With Titans

A former Cleveland Browns defensive lineman has found a new home in free agency.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, defensive tackle Jordan Elliott is signing a two-year deal with the Tennessee Titans. The contract is worth $8 million and can reach up to $8.5 million with incentives.

Elliott spent the 2025 season with the San Francisco 49ers after previously beginning his NFL career in Cleveland. Now, he will reunite with a familiar coach in Tennessee as the Titans continue reshaping their defense.

Schefter shared the news on social media as free agency activity across the league continued to ramp up.

“Former 49ers DT Jordan Elliott is signing a two-year, $8 million deal worth up to $8.5 million with the Titans,” Schefter wrote. “Elliott will reunite with former 49ers DC and Titans HC Robert Saleh.”

Elliott originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2020 NFL Draft. The former Missouri standout spent four seasons in Cleveland, appearing in 65 games during that stretch.

During his time with the Browns, Elliott was primarily used as part of the defensive tackle rotation. While he showed flashes of strong interior play, he often rotated with other linemen along the defensive front.

His most productive season in Cleveland came in 2022, when he appeared in all 17 games and recorded 36 tackles along with several quarterback pressures. The Browns relied on him as a depth option who could help against the run while occasionally generating interior pressure.

After the 2023 season, Elliott moved on from Cleveland and eventually landed with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Titans are in the process of rebuilding their defense under new head coach Robert Saleh, who previously served as the defensive coordinator for the 49ers.

For Cleveland fans, Elliott’s departure is another reminder of how quickly NFL rosters can change. While he was never a headline player for the Browns, he provided steady depth along the defensive line during his four seasons with the team.

