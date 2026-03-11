Browns’ Free Agency Signings May Hint At Draft Plans

The Cleveland Browns entered the offseason with a lot of holes on their roster. Fans and analysts alike were scheming up the best possible players for them to acquire heading into the legal tampering period, hoping that they’d be aggressive in their pursuit to fill out this roster.

While they didn’t start as aggressively, the Browns got there eventually, paying special attention to their offensive line. While they have acquired 3 new offensive linemen, there is still a noticeable hole at left tackle. Analyst Field Yates feels this could indicate their plans with the No.6 overall pick in the draft.

“Browns O-line investments so far this free agency: Traded for RT Tytus Howard, Signed G Zion Johnson, Signed C/G Elgton Jenkins, Re-signed G Teven Jenkins. There is a notable hole still at LT. Cleveland owns the 6th pick in the draft…,” Yates posted.

Adding Zion Johnson, Tytus Howard, and Elgton Jenkins was a step in the right direction, as was re-signing Tevin Jenkins.

None of those four players are experienced at LT, which is viewed as the most crucial position on the offensive line, especially for right-handed quarterbacks.

Dawand Jones cannot be counted on to stay healthy next season.

Yates indicated that the Browns could use the No. 6 overall pick to draft an LT, as there are several highly-regarded linemen in the upcoming draft class. Francis Mauigoa and Spencer Fano are widely viewed as the best options on the board, and both could be interesting additions for the Browns.

Ultimately, the front office will have to weigh what’s best for this team moving forward. Offensive line is critical, of course, but so are skill-position players, and the Browns have a notable hole at wide receiver outside of Jerry Jeudy. The Browns could wait at LT if they want to pursue a wideout at No. 6, but only time will tell what they want to prioritize when they’re on the clock.

