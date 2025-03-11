Insider Believes Browns Could Trade For Intriguing Young QB

The Cleveland Browns continue to be one of the most talked about teams ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

They need a new quarterback, and with the No. 2 overall pick, they have a chance to fill a need at the position with an intriguing prospect.

Many believe the team’s solution at the position lies in this year’s draft, whether the team takes Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, or another player.

While drafting someone might still be in the cards for them, analyst Tony Grossi posted on X about a young player that the Browns could pursue and develop over the next few years.

Jordan Schultz posted about the New England Patriots making Joe Milton III available for trade if the price and situation are right, and Grossi reminded fans that he not only visited the Browns ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft but that he is still on a rookie deal for three more seasons.

I'll just point out that Milton a.) made a 30 visit to the Browns last year, b.) went to Tennessee (Haslam U.), and c.) is on a rookie contract for 3 more years. That is all. https://t.co/PlWF8AJu68 — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) March 11, 2025

This could be a desirable situation for the Browns, and a win-win for Milton.

The Patriots have made it abundantly clear that Drake Maye is their guy, giving Milton limited opportunity to show what he can do in that organization.

By getting a chance to be traded to a team like the Browns, for instance, Milton could at least fight for a starting role, and grow his skills as an NFL quarterback moving forward.

The Browns have a lot of decisions to make over the next few months, including this one, as it will be interesting to see if they’ll take the bait on Milton.

