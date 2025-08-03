Former Browns OL Signs With Dolphins

NFL offensive lines constantly shift personnel, and veteran Germain Ifedi has found his next destination in Miami.

The former Cleveland Browns lineman recently worked out for the Dolphins and earned a contract as the team addresses depth concerns along their front five.

Miami moved quickly to add Ifedi after losing starting right tackle Austin Jackson to injury.

“Dolphins have signed veteran OL Germain Ifedi,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

The move came after a Saturday workout session and coincided with several roster adjustments, including Miami releasing quarterback Brett Gabbert to create space.

Ifedi joined Cleveland before the 2024 campaign as a depth piece, bringing starting experience from previous tours with Seattle, Chicago, and Atlanta.

His role expanded significantly when Dawand Jones went down with a season-ending injury, forcing the Browns to shuffle their protection scheme.

The 31-year-old stepped into the starting lineup at left tackle and appeared in 15 games with seven starts.

He accumulated 524 snaps at left tackle and added 13 more on the right side.

Though he drew five penalties and allowed four sacks, Ifedi provided much-needed stability to a unit that faced constant changes throughout the year.

The Browns benefited from having a reliable veteran who could step up when circumstances demanded it.

For Miami, adding Ifedi brings both experience and versatility to their offensive line rotation.

His departure from Cleveland highlights how quickly veteran players move between organizations in today’s NFL.

