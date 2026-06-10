Analyst Highlights Dangerous New Element In Browns’ Offense

Everyone knew that one of the biggest goals for the Cleveland Browns this offseason was to improve their lacking offense. The hiring of head coach Todd Monken was a sign that the front office understood the assignment and wanted to give instant results.

There is still plenty of time before the start of 2026, but we are hearing promising things from inside the Browns’ mandatory minicamp. Speaking to 92.3 The Fan, Nathan Zegura reported some very exciting news from the minicamp.

He stated that Cleveland’s wide receivers are looking great, and the difference between the new season and last could be “night and day.”

“I’m just encouraged by the offense in general. I like what I’m seeing from Todd Monken. I like what I see from the scheme. The speed, the juice, the element of danger. Some guys on our defense, they think it’s like night and day in terms of what we have overall in that wide receiver room with the additions of Boston and Concepcion. Isaiah Bond is starting to hit his stride. He’s running by everybody. Jeudy looks good. This is an offense that has some playmakers now who can catch the football,” Zegura said.

"I'm just encouraged by the offense in general… The speed, the juice, the additions of Boston and Concepcion. Isaiah Bond is starting to hit his stride. He's running by everybody. This is an offense that has some playmakers." 📞@NathanZegura likes what he's seeing from the… pic.twitter.com/rZwM95ArBA — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 10, 2026

There is a lot of exciting stuff to unpack here. It’s great to hear that the drafting of both Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion seems to be paying off so far. The fact that the Browns were able to get both of them in the draft was surprising and thrilling for Browns fans, and they are expecting big things from them.

This update on Isaiah Bond and Jerry Jeudy might be even more exhilarating. Last season was complicated for both players, specifically Jeudy. Because of that, there was a lot of speculation about what could come next for him.

Monken’s objective was clear: bolster the Browns’ offense across the board.

When it comes to wide receivers, it sounds like positive things are developing.

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Insider Names 2 Offensive Standouts From Browns Minicamp