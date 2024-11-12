Former Browns Player Admits He Was ‘Shocked’ About Jedrick Wills’ Comments

The Cleveland Browns have gone through a lot this season.

The offensive line hasn’t done them many favors, either because of their injuries or subpar play.

Recently, one of their tackles made the rounds for the wrong reasons.

Left tackle Jedrick Wills was benched in favor of Dawand Jones in Week Nine vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.

Wills missed the previous game with an injury, and Kevin Stefanski let Wills know that he wouldn’t be back as the starter going forward.

The veteran tackle admitted that he was “pretty shocked” to hear that just because he had made a “business decision” not to play vs. the Baltimore Ravens because he was injured.

Needless to say, those comments rubbed plenty of people the wrong way, including former offensive lineman John Greco.

Greco, who now serves as an analyst, disagreed with Wills’ decision to use those words specifically:

‘I was shocked’ over Jed Wills’ ‘business decision’; ‘I just wouldn’t have gone that route,” Greco said.

Wills claimed that, as a player, he didn’t want to go out there and put in a subpar effort because of his injury.

Also, if someone else was fully healthy and ready to play, there was no reason to risk further injury.

Truth be told, this makes sense on paper, but perhaps he could’ve worded it differently.

In fact, if he used a similar choice of words to explain why he wasn’t going to play vs. the Ravens, then there’s no wonder why Stefanski decided to demote him.

Business decision or not, it will take a lot for him to get his job back.

NEXT:

Browns Legend Says He Would Be Upset If Team Traded 1 Player