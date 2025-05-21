Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, May 21, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Former Browns Player Arrested On Troubling Charges

Former Browns Player Arrested On Troubling Charges

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Former Browns Player Arrested On Troubling Charges
(Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire)

 

A former NFL linebacker who once played for the Cleveland Browns has been arrested in Florida as part of a massive human trafficking investigation that netted over 250 individuals.

Adarius Taylor was taken into custody during a sweeping undercover operation targeting prostitution and related offenses, according to multiple reports from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest became even more disturbing when Sheriff Grady Judd revealed during a press conference that Taylor’s 6-year-old child was present during the incident.

“Taylor had left the child inside a vehicle when he went inside the spot where the sting operation was being held, the Sentinel reports. The child was ‘immediately recovered by the Florida Department of Children and Families,'” Cleveland.com’s Cliff Pinckard shared.

The situation has sent shockwaves, raising serious questions about the circumstances surrounding the arrest.

Court documents show Taylor faces felony negligent child abuse without bodily harm and misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution charges.

Taylor’s professional football journey began in 2014 when he signed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic University.

After being waived in 2015, he returned to the Panthers briefly in 2020 for two games before moving on to other opportunities.

His most productive years came with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he spent four seasons and established himself as a reliable defender.

In 2018, Taylor recorded a career-high 60 tackles and five passes defended, showing significant improvement from his earlier seasons.

The Cleveland Browns signed Taylor as a free agent in March 2019, but his tenure was short-lived.

The team released him in February 2020 after he appeared in 15 games, primarily contributing on special teams with nine tackles.

Most recently, Taylor played with the Calgary Stampeders in the Canadian Football League during the 2023 season.

NEXT:  The Miz Calls Out Browns For Baker Mayfield Mistake
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation