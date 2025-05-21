The Miz Calls Out Browns For Baker Mayfield Mistake

The Cleveland Browns have endured a quarterback carousel for the better part of two decades.

Among all their questionable decisions at the position, one move continues to sting more than others for fans across Northeast Ohio.

Trading Baker Mayfield in 2022 looked like a calculated gamble at the time. The Browns believed they were upgrading by acquiring Deshaun Watson, but that decision has aged poorly as both quarterbacks took dramatically different paths.

Now, even local celebrities are voicing their frustrations with how Cleveland handled the situation.

WWE Superstar The Miz, a lifelong Browns supporter, recently shared his thoughts on the organization’s quarterback management during an appearance on ‘Good Morning Football.’

“We had our franchise quarterback in Baker Mayfield. But what happens? We send them away, we trade them away, and give them to somebody else. Then we take someone else’s franchise quarterback and give him the worst contract in NFL’s absolute history,” The Miz said.

.@mikethemiz is not holding back on his thoughts on the state of the @Browns QB room 😳 pic.twitter.com/IkBsFWHZ6c — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) May 21, 2025

The wrestling star also took aim at Cleveland’s current quarterback situation, which features a crowded room with multiple options but no clear direction.

Veterans like Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco share space with younger prospects, creating what many view as organized chaos.

The Miz sees the Browns’ approach as throwing everything at the wall to see what sticks.

While he remains optimistic about the team’s chances, his frustration with the constant turnover at quarterback was evident throughout his comments.

Meanwhile, Mayfield has thrived since leaving Cleveland. His 2024 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers showcased exactly what the Browns gave up.

Completing 71.4% of his passes for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns, Mayfield posted a 106.8 passer rating while leading Tampa Bay to consecutive playoff appearances.

The contrast between Mayfield’s success and the Browns’ continued struggles at the position only amplifies the missed opportunity.

For Cleveland fans like The Miz, watching Mayfield succeed elsewhere brings a familiar ache.

NEXT:

NFL Insider Reveals 'Gut Feeling' About Browns' Week 1 Starter